No Dickin about

These and other explanations for the loss feature in Craig Emerson and Jay Weatherill’s review. Far enough down the list of findings to be face-saving is this stunning insight: “Bill Shorten’s unpopularity contributed to the election loss.” Yes, I suppose you could say that. The recommendations for recovery are mostly worthwhile. The shout-out to “the Christian community” is welcome but there is no sign of moderating – let alone jettisoning – the obsession with ‘renewables’ nor of reconnecting to the coal belt. The commitment to legislate for “truth in political advertising” – which positively reeks of Emerson – is unbecoming code for We Woz Robbed.
Anthony Albanese will appear at the Press Club on Friday to respond to today’s postmortem.
No mention of the climate change scare they again attempted to perpetrate on the Australian public?
Will ‘truth in political advertising’ apply to the ABC, where everything is political advertising?
Maybe they should include one of those ‘spoken by X and X for the Australian Labor Party’ announcements after each episode of Play School.
I hope his new teeth are working otherwise any churnalists are warned to sit well away from the rostrum as wet-voiced Albo spreaks.
Labor have declared ‘a climate emergency’
good luck with that
Albanese could start the move towards the centre by saying the Australia day date is untouchable