No Dickin about

As I write, the official autopsy of the Labor Opposition’s 18 May election loss has been released . Last week, the man at the helm of the debacle argued he should have gone into battle with “fewer messages.” Some war pigeon he would have made. Bill Shorten also conceded his franking credits policy was a disaster, the $56 billion tax-grab package was poorly conceived and that he didn’t really connect with Labor’s working class base.These and other explanations for the loss feature in Craig Emerson and Jay Weatherill’s review . Far enough down the list of findings to be face-saving is this stunning insight: “Bill Shorten’s unpopularity contributed to the election loss.” Yes, I suppose you could say that. The recommendations for recovery are mostly worthwhile. The shout-out to “the Christian community” is welcome but there is no sign of moderating – let alone jettisoning – the obsession with ‘renewables’ nor of reconnecting to the coal belt. The commitment to legislate for “truth in political advertising” – which positively reeks of Emerson – is unbecoming code for We Woz Robbed.

Anthony Albanese will appear at the Press Club on Friday to respond to today’s postmortem.