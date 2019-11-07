Roundup 7 November

Australian Monarchists League celebrates 20 Years since the defeat of the 1999 Republic Referendum with a buffet dinner on a Tall Ship. Thursday 14 November.

Australian Institute for Progress. Fridays on Logan Road: The Future of Hong Kong with Dan Ryan. Launch of Denis Porter’s Coal an Australian History. The Rise of Jordan Peterson: New Farm Cinema on December 9 at 4:00 pm.

Quadrant online: News & Opinion: The Pain and Pointlessness of the Paris Accord.

Many aspects of global warming’s alleged “settled science” remain in dispute but, for the sake of argument, let us accept the supposed consensus of the climateers and proceed to examine what the Paris Agreement offers by way of a solution to the purported threats.

The Rich Get Richer. Good. Line up any bunch of political lefties anywhere and their key to delivering free stuff is taxing the rich. This applies to all of the Democrat presidential candidates in the USA.

IPA: Race Has No Place in the Constitution. To write a so-called Voice to Parliament into our Constitution will divide Australians along racial lines. This would be bad for our democracy and our nation. Australians Speak Out Against Race In Our Constitution. Several prominent Australians have spoken out against the proposal for an indigenous voice to parliament, in a new video by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs.

CIS: Book Launch: Ten Remarkable Australians. 14 November 2019 6:00PM. Uluru spotlights the prosperity question. Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Progressives have been celebrating the closure of the Uluru climb as a triumph for Indigenous rights. The reality is different.

Australian Taxpayers Alliance: Release: Flush the MDBA out of NSW. The Australian Taxpayers Alliance today calls for the NSW government to take Deputy Premier John Barilaro’s recommendation on the Murray Darling Basin Plan and ‘rip the bloody thing up.’

Liberty Quote. So far as Feminism seeks to adjust the legal position of woman to that of man, so far as it seeks to offer her legal and economic freedom to develop and act in accordance with her inclinations, desires, and economic circumstancesso far it is nothing more than a branch of the great liberal movement, which advocates peaceful and free evolution. Ludwig von Mises