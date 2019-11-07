The Axis of Plans

TAFKAS does not know which came first – the chicken or the egg. Similarly, he does not know where the recent obsessive use of “plan” came from. Was it Elizabeth Warren or was it the Australian Liberal and Labor Parties?

We have Scott’s Liberal Party plan and we had Bill’s Labor Party plan.

Plans for every nook and cranny of Australia. coordinated through a central plan, designed, deployed and managed by those uber competent bureaucrats, often but not always in Canberra.

Aren’t they magnificent? The plans and the results.

But putting it in words better than TAFKAS can, Jonah Goldberg described:

“the longest suicide note in recorded history”: Elizabeth Warren’s healthcare plan.

If only he was familiar with John Hewson or Bill Shorten.

Goldberg also neatly wrote:

Progressives’ great marketing trick was pretending—often starting with themselves—that they had the unimpeachable authority of “science” on their side.

Climate change anyone? Sugar tax perhaps? Nudge theory? It’s all settled.

This pretense, which Friedrich Hayek derided as “scientism,” held that some expert in Washington was smarter than the market. They sold this idea by drowning opponents with social scientific jargon.

…

Marxism was, at its heart, a religious enterprise that used scientific jargon to draft its catechisms and incantations.

It would be funny to laugh at the US election and Senator Warren’s plans. Except that TAFKAS lives in Australia is subject to the Liberal Party’s or the Labor Party’s great plans. Based on science of course and implemented by capable and disinterested public servants.