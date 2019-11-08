Weasel words and dog whistling by ABC Managing Director David Anderson

A Q&A episode has been pulled under instructions from Ita Buttrose because participants advocated advocate violence, arson and extrajudicial killings. Both Mona Eltahawy and Nayuka Gorrie called for unspeakable acts of violence.
But David Anderson was less than forthright in his condemnation of these criminal comments (after all, inviting violence is a crime). Let’s parse what Anderson said
Q&A has always sought to tackle difficult issues and present challenging and thought-provoking content. However, I can understand why some viewers found elements of this episode confronting or offensive.
In other words, Q&A was tackling a difficult issue, and some viewers are too sensitive – it is the viewers not the speakers at fault.
What Anderson should have said would be something like this
The comments by Mona Eltahawy and Nayuka Gorrie on Q&A were unacceptable. Such calls for violence will not be tolerated on the ABC. Eltahawy and Gorrie are no longer welcome on the ABC.
Perhaps let us start a class action against Fran Kelly , the panelists , the CEO and the Chairman of the ABC for inciting violence via a public broadcaster . A commercial network doing the same would already be off the air .
What would David Anderson have said were the comments made by conservatives? He wouldn’t have to say anything, because you would be hard pressed to find conservatives advocating such action.
I agree with the Sting. When I get my unsatisfactory response from my complaint to the ABC , I will go to ACMA. The offence cannot just be pulled. The program Q&A needs to go firstly. Interestingly I have also communicated with the ABCMD about their plans to promote and celebrate for International Men’s Day on the 19th Nov. That was a week ago, guess what no response!! historically there has been BA and yet the other gender gets massive coverage.
I am not against seeing these women speaking their minds on the ABC.
Do people really find their views confronting or just think they are ratbags? It’s better to see and hear them on TV as it “brings it home” sort of.
Don’t be afraid of these weirdos, it’s better to see and listen to them, is my opinion. It’s best to know what is being presented by the ABC too, what they are on about.
Morrison really needs to take this as a golden opportunity to announce a panel to do an impartial review of the ABC.
Duration: one month
Personnel: one working class rep from each state and territory. One scribe. Three media experts to be picked by Morrison – no voting rights.
Terms of reference: how to establish absolute impartiality in the ABC.
Recommendations: to be implemented within one month of finalising.
Didn’t the abc get all touchy about falling fridges.
This one is a direct call to murder and harm. It wasn’t metaphorical nor in jest.
It is not a difficult call to take the required action.
Until they come for you with their pitchforks, Rich Old White Man?
Agree with Candy. I want these pieces of sh*t to be upfront and visible. I want everyone to see just how truly awful they are. I want the ABC to be seen as an active accomplice. I just wish I didn’t have to pay for it!
So having an all female panel is the way to tackle difficult issues?
He could have said that the whole episode should have just been taken as a comment.
How about this for a challenging issue?
Make only those who watch pay for it. That would knock a few hundred million off their budget.
User pays.
They’ll probably go all Rainbow, with trannies aplenty.
You get Mu slim women cry-bullying most nights on The Drum.
Ali Kadri (Is lamic Council of Queensland) is their go to male Mu slim hater.
Next week in fairness the alpbc is going to have skinhead white racists espousing their hate of coloureds and SJW s on QA , now they cant be any fairer than that ,can they ? . Carry an umbrella ,those flying pigs are messy critters . They might congregate over ultimo and southbank in Vic ,they can add to the crap already there . Isis surviving nembers will be on next ,kelly has lost the plot.
I have just finished viewing Monday’s episode on iview. The whole 1hr 4mins of it.
Im awaiting their ABC announcing the panelists involved will never be platformed by their ABC again.
Non paywalled piece from the Australian is good. The Mocker.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/what-we-are-seeing-at-the-drum-is-cultural-cleansing/news-story/c9e6b3d856f68462e1b94f1bab45d103
Consider, for example, the program’s treatment of the Institute of Public Affairs, a public policy think tank which espouses principles such as limited government, individual autonomy, and freedom of speech — all oppressive and hateful concepts admittedly. Until April last year IPA representatives featured on The Drum at an average of once a month.
Its prolonged absence from the program is not of the IPA’s doing. As revealed by Sky News host and The Australian Associate Editor Chris Kenny on Monday, its representatives have effectively been blacklisted from The Drum, despite the ABC insisting otherwise.
This followed an aggressive social media disinformation campaign last year by leftist activists who claimed the show disproportionately featured IPA panellists. As Baird noted last year, one activist estimated the IPA had notched up 50 appearances on the show in the period between January and July in 2018, when the organisation had in fact appeared only three times. “But it is only the IPA that is shouted down when they appear on air,” she wrote last July. “So much so that it has become disproportionate and irrational.”
Just imagine the reaction if a men’s rights activist was invited on the panel and expressed similar views about feminism. “All fourth wave feminists need to put their hands up and acknowledge their misandry, acknowledge they are entitled harpies who profit from toxic feminism,” he would say. After pulling the plug for a brief period, The Drum would resume with a live shot of said man being hurled off the roof of ABC head office, along with any male who added that he “echoed everything he said”.
An excellent point and as for ‘difficult issues and … challenging and thought-provoking content’ that is b.s. because the audience they invite and that turn up are invariably a claque of leftist puppets there only to clap or boo on cue.
Normals on that show in the future should quote these people verbatim. Watch the bullies get enraged and then we can point out the hypocrisy. They wouldn’t care no doubt but it’s worth stirring them up. Great work by Donald Trump Jr on the View btw.
ABC viewers are at fault for not demanding better standards. ABC doesn’t face any penalty while commercial stations face economic consequences if they don’t satisfy viewers’ needs.
Thank goodness the juicy bits have already been copied and commented on by others.
Alistair Williams’ version on YouTube was pretty good.
I don’t think Anderson has the authority to issue such a statement or bar people. He is only the Managing Director.
It is not like he is a talking head or head of catering or such.
How about firing Tractor Kelly, the host along with the producer of the show. They also allowed it.
It isn’t that hard to say when you read it like that. And it should be easy to say if you’re a Managing Director who is actually managing the organisation. And therein lies the main problem at TheirABC – it is an organisation totally captured by it’s staff and no longer able to be run by anyone.
Let us not forget that Glenn Milne and Piers Akerman were never invited back onto Insiders after making a couple of relatively innocuous remarks that were interpreted as being disrespectful to The Lying Slapper.
I believe Alan Jones was condemned by many at the ABC for far less overt calls to ‘violence’. The hypocrisy…
“All fourth wave feminists need to put their hands up and acknowledge their misandry, acknowledge they are entitled harpies who profit from toxic feminism”.
Hiding their show just makes these ratbag women look like heroines.
They need to be visible and heard. Unless they are inciting violence against one particular man, but it was all white men, and really they sounded like freaks.
Let the freaks be seen and heard. It’s what you cannot see that you worry about and exaggerate.
……I have also communicated with the ABCMD about their plans to promote and celebrate for International Men’s Day on the 19th Nov.
November 19th is also World Toilet Day as decreed by the UN. I have wondered whether it was coincidental that toilets would be celebrated on the same day as men. We are, especially if white, a receptacle for all the sh*t that people can generate.
The classical bully’s glass jaw.
tombell
#3205480, posted on November 8, 2019 at 9:27 am
Agree with Candy. I want these pieces of sh*t to be upfront and visible. I want everyone to see just how truly awful they are. I want the ABC to be seen as an active accomplice. I just wish I didn’t have to pay for it!
Normally I would agree with you…but for years we have ignored the ABC’s incessant sh*t….and where has that gotten us? Nowhere. Everyday the Marxist scum at their ABC stick their fingers up to middle and working Australia. And I would argue that those hard left Green Marxist collective shits running the ABC have become arrogant and emboldened by our “tolerance”….and our advocacy of free speech….but the only speech their ABC cares out is “their speech”. Certainly not your speech and certainly not mine. And this is just another controversy in a long line of putrid disgusting controversies…..remember the Q&A giving airtime to Zaky Mallah?
Here’s another example of the ABC’s arrogance….earlier this year The Dumb played host to a rather putrid and disgusting all Muesli and female panel of well known anti-Semites..one of whom…a leading luminary of GetUp said the following…
“GetUp director Sara Saleh says Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison have “blood on their hands” flowing from the murder of 50 people in Christchurch last Friday.
She says Tony Abbott’s “Team Australia” comments have “weaponised racism”, and “just his existence altogether, I’ll say is offensive”.
She draws a direct link between what Brendon Tarrant is alleged to have done and comments from Morrison, Abbott and Dutton – she says those 3 have “blood on their hands”.
There was NO pushback from The Dumb’s moderator….nothing….just like there was no pushback from activist germalist Frank Kelly on Monday night.
And where is Paul Fletcher….as usual with the stupid fucking Liberals when it comes to the culture wars…missing in action.
Oh and Milo was banned from this country and yet he has never advocated violence…..but I bet you anything that Mona will be allowed back in this country…even after directly and explicitly calling for vigilante violence.
Their idea of ‘tackling difficult issues’ is to establish an echo chamber where they can
Laud fellow travellers
Denounce thought criminals
Proclaim their own idea of what other people’s opinions are and in the same breath condemn those opinions as wrong, push their own barrows
Snicker at crude lampoonings of (absent) ideological foes
Pose as intellectuals, dialectical and aesthetic doyennes and
Lay out what must be done by other people
All without any input from any of the millions of people they would impose their will upon.
It is a silly program with no real intellectual content – even when they try to deploy logic they only apply it to opinion, not fact – a place where people who have no merit others would pay for are able to preen and pose as movers and shakers.