Weasel words and dog whistling by ABC Managing Director David Anderson

A Q&A episode has been pulled under instructions from Ita Buttrose because participants advocated advocate violence, arson and extrajudicial killings. Both Mona Eltahawy and Nayuka Gorrie called for unspeakable acts of violence.

But David Anderson was less than forthright in his condemnation of these criminal comments (after all, inviting violence is a crime). Let’s parse what Anderson said

Q&A has always sought to tackle difficult issues and present challenging and thought-provoking content. However, I can understand why some viewers found elements of this episode confronting or offensive.

In other words, Q&A was tackling a difficult issue, and some viewers are too sensitive – it is the viewers not the speakers at fault.

What Anderson should have said would be something like this

The comments by Mona Eltahawy and Nayuka Gorrie on Q&A were unacceptable. Such calls for violence will not be tolerated on the ABC. Eltahawy and Gorrie are no longer welcome on the ABC.