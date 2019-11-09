He won’t be intimidated by this 77 year-old grandmother

Posted on 9:56 pm, November 9, 2019 by currencylad

You know what’s sad? That a scribbler who spends so much time ‘writing’ books about the great men of old should a) join a (near violent) mob to attack an elderly lady who cannot defend herself and b) not be aware that doing so makes him one of the curs of history. But FitzSimons doesn’t see it. He believes Jacka, Monash and Cook would have his back on this. They’d stand with him against … Margaret Court. This isn’t the first theatrical missive FitzSimons has penned, of course. In 2001, he said “sorry” to the 9/11 terrorists.

2 Responses to He won’t be intimidated by this 77 year-old grandmother

  1. mh
    #3206978, posted on November 9, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Fitz is a Wallaby great.

    He played seven Tests. SEVEN!

    * swoon *

  2. Candy
    #3206986, posted on November 9, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Peter FitzSimon never seems to have much kindness and tolerance. Not vicious but unkind hurtful style of expressing his opinions.

