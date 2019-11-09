He won’t be intimidated by this 77 year-old grandmother

My Saturday column. Fire at will. See if I care.

Dear Mrs Court, honouring a homophobic zealot is problematic for us https://t.co/8CydYDC8gU via @smh — Peter FitzSimons (@Peter_Fitz) November 8, 2019

You know what’s sad? That a scribbler who spends so much time ‘writing’ books about the great men of old should a) join a (near violent) mob to attack an elderly lady who cannot defend herself and b) not be aware that doing so makes him one of the curs of history. But FitzSimons doesn’t see it. He believes Jacka, Monash and Cook would have his back on this. They’d stand with him against … Margaret Court. This isn’t the first theatrical missive FitzSimons has penned, of course. In 2001, he said “sorry” to the 9/11 terrorists.