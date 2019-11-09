We’re all gonna die

First from Australia.
Malcolm Roberts@MRobertsQLDAdam, Can you confirm the credentials of Professor Micky Mouse from the Micky Mouse Institute For The Blind that is included in your list of “scientists”? Unprecedented propaganda.Quote TweetAdam Bandt@AdamBandt·This is unprecedented. 11,000 scientists from around world unite to declare global climate emergency. Governments, including our own, have not got global warming under control. #Greens will press on with getting Aust Parl to declare a climate emergency. https://sbs.com.au/news/11-000-scientists-from-around-the-world-unite-to-declare-global-climate-emergency…5:24 PM · Nov 6, 2019·Twitter Web App650
And then from Canada.
Can’t – stop – laughing.
But the meme is out there, that was the aim. No amount of ridicule will pull it back.
He’s very, very good.
Huey, Dewey and Louie were unavailable for comment.
Adam Bandt.
Really.