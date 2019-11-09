We’re all gonna die

Posted on 12:22 pm, November 9, 2019 by Steve Kates

First from Australia.

Malcolm Roberts 

@MRobertsQLD
Adam, Can you confirm the credentials of Professor Micky Mouse from the Micky Mouse Institute For The Blind that is included in your list of “scientists”? Unprecedented propaganda.

Image

Quote Tweet
Adam Bandt
@AdamBandt
·
This is unprecedented. 11,000 scientists from around world unite to declare global climate emergency. Governments, including our own, have not got global warming under control. #Greens will press on with getting Aust Parl to declare a climate emergency. https://sbs.com.au/news/11-000-scientists-from-around-the-world-unite-to-declare-global-climate-emergency
5:24 PM · Nov 6, 2019·Twitter Web App
650

 

And then from Canada.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Media, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to We’re all gonna die

  1. Big toe hurts
    #3206596, posted on November 9, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    Can’t – stop – laughing.

  2. Biota
    #3206597, posted on November 9, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    But the meme is out there, that was the aim. No amount of ridicule will pull it back.

  4. Rohan
    #3206607, posted on November 9, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Huey, Dewey and Louie were unavailable for comment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.