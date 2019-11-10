Colombian shuffling powder

Posted on 9:53 pm, November 10, 2019

Aged 90 and still taking cocaine — increase in older people admitted to hospital with drug’s effects.

I’m in two minds on this. If you can reach your 90s as a high quality cocaine user, how bad can it be? Or: how degenerate is Britain that the NHS assists even recreational drug users beyond four score and ten?

  2. areff
    #3207849, posted on November 10, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    How could you still be doing lines of coke at 90? Just a few years’ moderate to heavy use will hollow out a nose to the point where it is useless for snorting. (nb: based on the accounts and experiences of others, not my own)

  3. C.L.
    #3207851, posted on November 10, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Apparently David Bowie had to have a surgical nasal re-build in the 1980s.

  4. areff
    #3207859, posted on November 10, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Gal I worked with had the same procedure. The curly turbo-wotsit things were entirely gone, replaced by some sort of Teflon substitute. Her embrace of the straight-and-narrow was much lamented by fanciers of the female form. Appetite regained, she transformed in six months from a sylph to the giant economy pack.

  5. [email protected]
    #3207866, posted on November 10, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    My mother at age 90, smoker of half a dozen a day but more in earlier years, was advised by her doctor that smoking could reduce her lifespan. It did. She died three years short of the Queen sending her a century congratulation.

    BTW- How old is Kieth Richards?

  6. C.L.
    #3207874, posted on November 10, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Keef is now 76.

    My mother at age 90, smoker of half a dozen a day but more in earlier years, was advised by her doctor that smoking could reduce her lifespan.

    Reminds me of this exchange re smoking and doctors by the king of the one-liners George Burns on the Carson Show …
    From about 0:47 …

  7. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3207878, posted on November 10, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    FIFTEEN TO TWENTY CIGARS A DAY!

    FMD.

    “My doctor’s dead!”

