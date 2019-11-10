Colombian shuffling powder

Aged 90 and still taking cocaine — increase in older people admitted to hospital with drug’s effects.
I’m in two minds on this. If you can reach your 90s as a high quality cocaine user, how bad can it be? Or: how degenerate is Britain that the NHS assists even recreational drug users beyond four score and ten?
NHS treating junkies OK
Treating Patients who direct racist or sexist abuse at hospital staff could have their treatment withdrawn – as soon as is medically safe – under a new disciplinary system which would see ‘red cards’ handed out to repeat offenders. Not OK
How could you still be doing lines of coke at 90? Just a few years’ moderate to heavy use will hollow out a nose to the point where it is useless for snorting. (nb: based on the accounts and experiences of others, not my own)
Apparently David Bowie had to have a surgical nasal re-build in the 1980s.
Gal I worked with had the same procedure. The curly turbo-wotsit things were entirely gone, replaced by some sort of Teflon substitute. Her embrace of the straight-and-narrow was much lamented by fanciers of the female form. Appetite regained, she transformed in six months from a sylph to the giant economy pack.
My mother at age 90, smoker of half a dozen a day but more in earlier years, was advised by her doctor that smoking could reduce her lifespan. It did. She died three years short of the Queen sending her a century congratulation.
BTW- How old is Kieth Richards?
Keef is now 76.
Reminds me of this exchange re smoking and doctors by the king of the one-liners George Burns on the Carson Show …
From about 0:47 …
FIFTEEN TO TWENTY CIGARS A DAY!
FMD.
“My doctor’s dead!”