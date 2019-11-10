Dan in DC and Tony in Melbourne

Dan our man in DC reports some good news for libertarians on the Word Trade Organization.

Earlier this year, I shared a short video about the benefits of the World Trade Organization. 4 mins.

I wanted to keep the video short, so I focused primarily on how the United States disproportionately benefits because other nations are pressured to reduce their trade taxes down to American levels.

Though I also pointed out that all countries benefit as global trade increases.

This is particularly relevant when you ponder President Trump’s trade spat with China. Yes, it would be good for the United States if China liberalized its economy and got rid of its mercantilist policies.

But it also would be good for China.

That’s why free trade is a good idea. It’s good if it’s unilateral free trade. It’s good if it’s bilateral free trade. And it’s good if it’s multilateral free trade.