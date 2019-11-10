Donald Trump has the home team advantage outside Washington

This was at the World Series game held at the centre of the swamp.

This was at the White House where Trump welcomed the Nationals who had won the World Series.

And this is from the LSU-Alabama game played yesterday that I picked up from Youtube. Watched it on The Outsiders where you can hear wild cheering, but this version, for some reason, has had the sound cut off. Perhaps it will be restored later, but does not work for me so far.

The left is not only repulsive and deep-set fools, but are also adolescent and the proven enemies of free expression.

A shorter version with the sound turned on.