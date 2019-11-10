Revelation

If someone else was paying for it, you would really find the Australian Public Service funny. Like if they were the Kiwis picking up the tab. But we Aussie taxpayers, the very few net tax payers of us there are, likely won’t find this funny:

The Australian Public Service (APS) Review identified that APS employees spend up to 40% of their time on tasks that could be automated.

And 100% of APS Reviews into APS employees are useless.

Also interestingly:

In all likelihood, the automation and digitisation of APS activities will further shift workforce demand from unskilled to skilled employees.

Great to know that billions of dollars are being spent on unskilled employees.

But what is being done to automate these tasks? NUFFIN. A big fat NUFFIN. What is being done:

Get the governance right. Redesign work to maximise an augmented workforce. Build skills and knowledge.

But here is the question that the APS should ask but will never ask – not what proportion of tasks could be automated but rather what proportion of tasks can be stopped, entirely, and never restarted. It seems the purpose of the APS is to serve and grow the APS and so would never asks something like that.