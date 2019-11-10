Tear down this wall too

It didn’t take long. The European left is faux-celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall (which they erected) and warning that “populism” (democracy) is threatening to divide the Continent anew. In the British Independent, Borzou Daragahi arrives on site with a lorry-load of rebar for this new barrier. Like its predecessor, its role will be to keep the sovereignty of free peoples at bay. Daragahi shamelessly references as evidence for the evils of “far right” populism various attacks on Jews (of which there have been few compared to the exterminationism unleashed by “immigrants”). In more than 900 words of analysis, Daragahi neglects to mention Ronald Reagan and Pope St John Paul II. As antidote and backgrounder, contra-dross, Andreas Lombard – editor in chief of CATO, Germany’s leading conservative magazine – has written a truly excellent essay that deserves a wide audience: The Vanity of Guilt. In it, he explains how pathological self-hatred has destroyed the resolve and pride of the German people, leaving them prey to their own expiatory predation. A kind of cannibalism. The irony is that a sickness in the thinking of powerful Germans is once again spreading beyond their borders – I should say, their nominal borders – to the detriment of Europe as a whole. Plus ça change …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

