The MCW vote

From Paul Kelly on why Labor lost: A tale of two Labors. Here is Labor’s core constituency:
Labor has no option but to remain a champion of progressivism, the tertiary-educated, high-income cosmopolitans focused on climate change, social justice, inclusion and, increasingly, identity politics.
Progressivism!! The Moron Class, he means. And then he says it again.
It must reconcile the cultural tension — certain to intensify — between urban, well-off, self-righteous progressives and the alienated, more socially conservative workers facing poorer incomes and weaker services.
I especially liked the “self-righteous” bit. Did he really mean to say that? Does he think this is a positive feature?
He is of course discussing the self-satisfied, pseudo-intellectual classes, many if not most of whose incomes are paid via taxation, who would be the last groups damaged by the political dead ends they are pursuing. They rack up high incomes while providing near nothing to the strength of the economy. The entire public service is filled with people like that, not to mention our crony capitalists, and there are others as well.
ALP core probably mostly live in ‘rich’ Liberal seats.
The first quote is referring to what the Emerson-Wetherill review has recommended as Labor’s startegy post election, not a view or recommendation from Kelly.
The second again is referring to the strategy set out in the review and Kelly clearly did mean to say self-righteous and didn’t mean it as a positive as the article is largely based around questioning the viability of the strategy, i.e. the ability to successfully reconcile seemingly contradictory values and constituencies.
In fact Paul Kelly correctly identified Labor’s two core constituencies:
1/ the traditional low income workers in the suburbs and the regions, and their union representatives; and
2/ the inner city, tertiary-educated progressives.
The trouble for Labor is that these two groups do not have the same politics, with a significant portion of the second group being decidedly anti-capitalist. Kelly correctly identifies this, and how one of the main seismic faultlines between the two is climate policy.
That was clear for all to see at Labor’s national conference in Adelaide last December, where there were ugly open clashes on various topics clearly demarcated along these constituency lines. Unfortunately at the time the federal Labor operatives were already in election mode, and didnt realise the significance of the divide. They do now.