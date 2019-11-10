Why do people vote for them?

People vote for them because they do a decent job of tapping into the human psyche and telling people what they want to hear.
I thought the Military was all for President Trump. The Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, in full military uniform, during Schiff’s shiffy “impeachment” investigation, says he was advising the Ukrainian government the exact opposite to what his Commander in Chief (President Trump) established with the the Ukraine President Zelensky two weeks prior. The worst part is to date the US Military leadership has remained silent. So it gives credence to the idea, not all the military brass are in favour of President Trump’s Defence policy which is not to have long drawn out wars that they have gotten used to and if necessary have short sharp tactical force against an enemy. There would be Never-Trumpers in the Military who side with the Deep State against ordinary Americans whose champion is President Trump.
We have the nation’s ‘best + brightest’ in parliament, thousands of bureaucrats and the answer to every problem is always the same: a new tax.
