11/11: Remembering the Norman conquest (and comedy)

Posted on 11:30 am, November 11, 2019 by currencylad

It’s possible a jester somewhere in history lived his calling – come what may – in a fraught situation involving a ruthlessly ousted king and a gathering of his murderously livid courtiers. But I’m not aware of an example.

2 Responses to 11/11: Remembering the Norman conquest (and comedy)

  1. Rusty of Qld
    #3208250, posted on November 11, 2019 at 11:59 am

    Absolutely bloody brilliant, the whole Gough clown show summed up by our own Norman Gunston.

    p s. I was that stupid (young and naive) I voted for the bastard! ( Gough that is)

  2. The BigBlueCat
    #3208255, posted on November 11, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    Full marks to Norman Gunston to be “Johnny on the spot” and taking advantage of the “drama”. Damn funny, and at least Bill Hayden could see the lighter side of it all. Bob Hawke not so much ….

