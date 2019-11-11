11/11: Remembering the Norman conquest (and comedy)

It’s possible a jester somewhere in history lived his calling – come what may – in a fraught situation involving a ruthlessly ousted king and a gathering of his murderously livid courtiers. But I’m not aware of an example.
The difference between libertarianism and socialism is that libertarians will tolerate the existence of a socialist community, but socialists can’t tolerate a libertarian community.
Absolutely bloody brilliant, the whole Gough clown show summed up by our own Norman Gunston.
p s. I was that stupid (young and naive) I voted for the bastard! ( Gough that is)
Full marks to Norman Gunston to be “Johnny on the spot” and taking advantage of the “drama”. Damn funny, and at least Bill Hayden could see the lighter side of it all. Bob Hawke not so much ….