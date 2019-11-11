Lest we forget. Venezuela and the useful idiots of the progressive left

This was in the beginning. What are they saying now?
BONUS. The joy of adapting to climate change.
Capitalism needs neither propaganda nor apostles. Its achievements speak for themselves. Capitalism delivers the goods.
M ichael Smith has the Royal Commissioners report on 1939 fires history repeating as it is describing what is happening today. except the drought had been for 20 years and today the area is much more built on ,more houses etc.
ASIO will love that handy list of self confessed traitors , when it hits the fan they can be rounded up and sent to Woomera for political re education , if we dont do that send them to Caracas to live the dream ,confiscate all their Austrslian assets first of course before they go , give them a $2 coin to help settle in there .
Warren Mundine signed that invite. He’s learnt something since. How free enterprise works? Or how to make a $ spruiking it?
Chavez’s old mate Evo Morales is in a bit of strife down Bolivia way. Not as much strife as Paul Newman and Robert Redford got into, but strife.
It seems our Evo got caught trying to steal re-election and now has been forced to call a new election.
Bolivia’s Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit (today)
Ooh, embarrassment! Weird how socialists so love to stuff ballot boxes rather than submit to the will of the voters.
Note that the subject of that piece wrote in to the comments section five days later with a sniffy comeback. Compulsively googling ones own name much?
The second season of Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime has our hero thwarting the evil aims of the president of the Right Wing government of Venezuela which has ruined the local economy.
The TV critics liked it more than the first season, where Jack thwarted isshhlemmic terrorists trying to infect the President with Ebola. According to rotten tomatoes, the audience preferred the first season. None of the critics, but quite a few of the audience commenters have noted a significant flaw in the script re Venezuela and it’s system of government.