Q&A Forum: November 11, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, November 11, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
127 Responses to Q&A Forum: November 11, 2019

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208777, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open for

    Interruption Lotto

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    Ross Garnaut – tax hoover

    Sarah McNamara – Shill

    Sarah Friar – Shill

    Jason Falinski – S.F.L.

    Mark Butller – Bill Shorten Fluffer.

  4. Caveman
    #3208793, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Put me down for 420 gazillion.

  5. Vic in Prossy
    #3208794, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:18 pm

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208795, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18

  8. Davey Boy
    #3208798, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    what the heck

    Ross Garnaut = Ross a nutrag
    Sarah McNamara = Ham mascara ran
    Sarah Friar = A rash friar
    Jason Falinski = Flank Isis Joan
    Mark Butler = Blurt maker

    12 please sir

    #3208799, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    Vic in Prossy 23

  10. custard
    #3208801, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Thanks Carpe.
    I wonder if this one will be a repeat of last week, although in a different context?

    No one runs #TheirABC

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208802, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    Vic in Prossy 23
    A Reader 13
    Davey Boy 12

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3208803, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    24, please Carpe.

    #3208804, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    Vic in Prossy 23
    A Reader 13
    Davey Boy 12
    Custard 54

    #3208805, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    A Reader 13
    Davey Boy 12
    Custard 54
    Zk2A 24

  15. Rex Mango
    #3208807, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Paul Barry on Media Watch seems pretty cool with smashing the patriarchy. 39 please Carpe.

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #3208808, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    For those who don’t have TV, a short summary …

    Fuckin kill the fuckin ropist fuckin patriarchy.
    And fuckin climate fuckin change.

  17. Rex Mango
    #3208809, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Q&A last week was flip side of Sky After Dark according to Paul Barry.

  18. Muddy
    #3208810, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Lucky 17 please Lord Carpe. Good evening, sir.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    Vic in Prossy 23
    A Reader 13
    Davey Boy 12
    Custard 54
    Zk2A 24
    Rex Mango 39

    #3208812, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    Vic in Prossy 23
    A Reader 13
    Davey Boy 12
    Custard 54
    Zk2A 24
    Rex Mango 39
    Muddy 17

  21. classical_hero
    #3208813, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    16 please.

    I guess that climate change will be up first.

  22. Muddy
    #3208814, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    I believe that no-one yet has talked about the gender-neutral elephant in the studio: Lesbian Resistance Macrame Patterns of East Brighton in June, 1971. I have a feeling it will be mentioned tonight.

    #3208816, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    Vic in Prossy 23
    A Reader 13
    Davey Boy 12
    Custard 54
    Zk2A 24
    Rex Mango 39
    Muddy 17
    Classical Hero 16

  24. Rex Mango
    #3208817, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    First question, probably from young female; linking bushfires to Australia’s inaction on climate change.

    #3208823, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    If there is one thing i hate about FTA television in Aust, it’s everything, it’s just dross.

  27. areff
    #3208825, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    probably from young female

    in hijab

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208826, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    2 months to go and i am free of this place.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208828, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Ok kids, get ready for the shambles, this will be all da klimate all evening.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208830, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Tonights game – skoll a beer everytime someone says denier.

  32. Muddy
    #3208831, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Fascist, patriarchal wombats.
    Just sayin’

  33. John64
    #3208832, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Haha, Frank Elly stuffs up so TheirABC flies Snowcone in from China to put things back in order.

    Beyond parody.

  34. Cpt Seahawks
    #3208833, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Snowcone? my bid is too low.

  35. Rex Mango
    #3208834, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Bingo, she’s even wearing her school blazer.

  36. areff
    #3208837, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    You called that one right, Rex

  38. Rex Mango
    #3208839, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Butler raises white flag to Aussie Greta and says no politics during disasters.

  39. RobK
    #3208841, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Evening all. 15 please Carpe.

  40. Rex Mango
    #3208844, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    He’s got a poppy tie.

    #3208845, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    Vic in Prossy 23
    A Reader 13
    Davey Boy 12
    Custard 54
    Zk2A 24
    Rex Mango 39
    Muddy 17
    Classical Hero 16
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 15

  42. Rex Mango
    #3208847, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Supercomputers coming into the firefighting mix, like Bletchley Park breaking Enigma in WW2.

  43. Rex Mango
    #3208848, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Question 2, climate change from a professional firefighter, with boyfriend to left.

  44. RobK
    #3208849, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    There’s a lot of baggage on the climate change wagon.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208850, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Firies unionist tries a gotcha, except they are state responsibilities.

    He also isn’t NSW RFS, the logo is metropolitan.

  46. Vagabond
    #3208851, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Can I have 19 please Carpe.

  47. Spider
    #3208854, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    A member of the union. Quell surprise.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    Vic in Prossy 23
    A Reader 13
    Davey Boy 12
    Custard 54
    Zk2A 24
    Rex Mango 39
    Muddy 17
    Classical Hero 16
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 15
    Vagabond 19

  49. the not very bright Marcus
    #3208856, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Union plants… metro fireys

  50. The BigBlueCat
    #3208857, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Rex Mango
    #3208809, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:25 pm
    Q&A last week was flip side of Sky After Dark according to Paul Barry.

    One is the National Broadcaster … the other isn’t. Someone needs to remind Paul Barry of that, percussively!

  51. RobK
    #3208858, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Supercomputers coming into the firefighting mix
    There’ll be an app for that.

  52. Rex Mango
    #3208859, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Professional firefighters all have second jobs and are very good table tennis players.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    Unionist – fires are getting worse

    Lack of cold weather burns will do that

  54. RobK
    #3208861, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Firesare getting worse. Must be CO2

  55. The BigBlueCat
    #3208862, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    “We are sure the science proves it”

    Says a lot, doesn’t it?

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208865, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Oh great a californian – the broke state in the dark

    Their new state flag is a hobo taking a dump in the street.

  57. Rex Mango
    #3208866, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    US just pulled out of the Paris accord. All drink.

  58. Rex Mango
    #3208867, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Question 3 about climate change.

  59. Davey Boy
    #3208868, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Tony: fires are “unprecedented”
    Septic: in Kalifornia “climate change is unquestionably the cause” then goes onto list causes like power lines and trees not being trimmed. We must believe the science!

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208869, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    garnaut comes out blowing his own trumpet.

  61. Rex Mango
    #3208870, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Science was very clear when I was at uni doing physics thirty years ago and my tutor told me there was no jobs in pure science, except for defence, or academia.

  62. Davey Boy
    #3208872, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Ross a nutrag: the science is right!
    Tony: Abott666 is an ebil denier

  65. Turtle of WA
    #3208877, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Stupid fucking liberals: we believe in the science.

    The BOM ARE MANIPULATING THE DATA.

    I’ll calm down now.

  66. Some History
    #3208879, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Da science is right.
    Why does the gubmnt still deny climate change?

    Climate crisis deniers are killing The Planet™.

    We’re witnessing how a bandwagon gains more and more momentum.

    #3208880, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    sarah the tax hoover wants bipartisan rollover to giver her and her cronies cash.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208881, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    How come snowcone doesn’t declare he gets paid to be a gerbil warmening shill.

  69. Caveman
    #3208884, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Science is settled let’s accept it. They should all be shot.

  70. Turtle of WA
    #3208885, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Conflating bushfires and “climate change”. No surprises.

  71. Rex Mango
    #3208886, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Question four, person of colour reckons Europe has uncoupled politics from energy and should we do the same. No mention of climate change, but inferred.

  72. Bushkid
    #3208887, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Late to the party,

    21 please Carpe

  74. Rex Mango
    #3208889, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Garnaut wants Trumble back.

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208890, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    garnaut mourns the overthrow of malturd ternmerkel, his own personal rent boy.

  76. egg_
    #3208891, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Oh noes, not pompous idiot Guano?

  78. Rex Mango
    #3208893, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Why didn’t the Libs just boycott this show? Walking into complete climate ambush.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #3208894, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Caveman 420+
    Vic in Prossy 23
    A Reader 13
    Davey Boy 12
    Custard 54
    Zk2A 24
    Rex Mango 39
    Muddy 17
    Classical Hero 16
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 15
    Vagabond 19
    Bushkid 21

  80. egg_
    #3208896, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Butler’s from the Clown Universe of South Australia.
    A Global embarrassment.

  81. RobK
    #3208897, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    So we should hydro like NZ

  82. Rex Mango
    #3208899, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Around the world democracies are being forced to pay more for energy, except for the USA.

  83. Turtle of WA
    #3208901, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Q&A last week was flip side of Sky After Dark according to Paul Barry.
    One is the National Broadcaster … the other isn’t. Someone needs to remind Paul Barry of that, percussively!

    Fwit.

  84. egg_
    #3208902, posted on November 11, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    hobo taking a dump in the street

    Causes Global warming?

  85. Rex Mango
    #3208904, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Energy woman seems to be an economist, or lawyer, rather than engineer.

  86. egg_
    #3208905, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Injun crunching the numbers on carbon tax and NEG.

  87. egg_
    #3208909, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Q&A last week was flip side of Sky After Dark according to Paul Barry.

    More from the Clown Universe.

  88. Davey Boy
    #3208910, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    I feel that Sarah McNamara could make her point much more effectively if she grabbed her boobs and started jiggling them whilst shouting f-ck! f-ck! f-ckity f-ck! at the audience.

  89. Turtle of WA
    #3208911, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    No one will point out that Australian carbon reduction has zero impact.

  90. Rex Mango
    #3208912, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Quesn 5, Dorothy Dixer to Garnaut to sell his stupid book.

  91. Turtle of WA
    #3208913, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Che Guevara T-Shirt. Skull.

    #3208914, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Guano gets a dorothy dixer from blugistan that just happens to be in his new book.

    What a concidence.

  93. egg_
    #3208915, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    California is the perfect model Carbon Economy, Guano?

  94. Rex Mango
    #3208917, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Few countries have more to gain from climate change than Australia. With a continent and small population, flooding other countries is ideal for us.

  96. Rex Mango
    #3208920, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Snowcone, out your own financial stake.

  97. Muddy
    #3208921, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    We’re witnessing how a bandwagon gains more and more momentum.

    This bandwagon must be a half-track: it has traction on any surface.

    #3208922, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    guano still spruiking his book.

    Does it come with crayons?

  99. Paul
    #3208923, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Can the ABC send them all off to Delhi …. the token indian can supervise the tour preferably in a third class shipping container to help reduce their carbon foot print …. Choke you bastards !

  100. egg_
    #3208924, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Guano plugging Ruinables – his Sunshine Energy and in bed with Gupta in S.A.

  101. Some History
    #3208925, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Toss Ah’No gets a little “vested interest” kick up the rear end.

  102. Rex Mango
    #3208926, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Big Oil bad, Big Climate good, according to Garnaut.

  103. RobK
    #3208927, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Garnaut smoked millions on geothermal experiment.

  104. egg_
    #3208929, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Gupta probably pwned Guano.

  105. Rex Mango
    #3208930, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Never heard of green steel till tonight.

  106. Turtle of WA
    #3208931, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    So the ABC is advertising Garnaut’s company?

  107. Rex Mango
    #3208932, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Not in favour of book burning, but would happily attend such an event if Garnaut’s one on offer.

  108. Some History
    #3208933, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    And for my next joke:

    Renewables Superpower.

  109. Davey Boy
    #3208935, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Please somebody remind Ross a nutrag that it is No Nut November as he risks losing his load in answering Snowcone’s question about how Australia can become an energy superpower

  110. egg_
    #3208936, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    What’s the Carbon footprint of your book, Guano?

  111. Turtle of WA
    #3208938, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Ross Garnaut, government funded unicorn salesman.

  112. egg_
    #3208939, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    You do realize they use coking coal in Steelmaking, Guano?

    #3208941, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Kalifornian is on the board of wal-mart, the same walmart that sued musk for his solar panels that burnt down their buildings.

  114. RobK
    #3208942, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Walmart stores buying teslas PV panels. Very grass roots.

  115. Rex Mango
    #3208943, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Cut back to shot of first questioner who is now smiling hearing the good news of the climate evangelists.

  116. Davey Boy
    #3208946, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Socialist septic loves socialism
    And brings out “Think of the children”

  117. Rex Mango
    #3208948, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Transition is big word these days in both energy and gender.

  118. egg_
    #3208950, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Take away the interconnectors, Butler.

  119. Turtle of WA
    #3208951, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Walmart? That sells Chinese goods made with Chinese environmental standards?

  120. Davey Boy
    #3208952, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Won’t somebody think of the subsidies?

  121. Rex Mango
    #3208953, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Could it be possible that Turnbull is backstage in the Green Room about to enjoy after party drinks with Garnaut, Butler, Snowcone et al?

  122. Turtle of WA
    #3208954, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Transition is big word these days in both energy and gender.

    Everybody’s doin’ the Transition.

  123. egg_
    #3208955, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Gupta bought Zenergy ruinables and the toadies are now singing from his hymn book.

  125. Rex Mango
    #3208957, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Regularity framework are the two most evil words in the English language.

    #3208958, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    guano still plugging his book, did snowcone ghost write it.

  127. RobK
    #3208959, posted on November 11, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Butler asksfor a big leap of faith: we will be cheaper when everyone is on renewables.
    Yeah, right.

