Liberty Quote
Technically, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research Business Cycle Dating Committee, the most recent recession ended in June 2009. In theory, the rationale for deficit spending ended on that date as well.— Arnold Kling
-
Q&A Forum: November 11, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open for
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Ross Garnaut – tax hoover
Sarah McNamara – Shill
Sarah Friar – Shill
Jason Falinski – S.F.L.
Mark Butller – Bill Shorten Fluffer.
18 please Carpe.
Snowcone is back? Which can only mean the return of true interruptions.
Put me down for 420 gazillion.
May I have 23 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
13 please
what the heck
Ross Garnaut = Ross a nutrag
Sarah McNamara = Ham mascara ran
Sarah Friar = A rash friar
Jason Falinski = Flank Isis Joan
Mark Butler = Blurt maker
12 please sir
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
Thanks Carpe.
54 if I may.
I wonder if this one will be a repeat of last week, although in a different context?
No one runs #TheirABC
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
A Reader 13
Davey Boy 12
24, please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
A Reader 13
Davey Boy 12
Custard 54
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
A Reader 13
Davey Boy 12
Custard 54
Zk2A 24
Paul Barry on Media Watch seems pretty cool with smashing the patriarchy. 39 please Carpe.
For those who don’t have TV, a short summary …
Q&A last week was flip side of Sky After Dark according to Paul Barry.
Lucky 17 please Lord Carpe. Good evening, sir.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
A Reader 13
Davey Boy 12
Custard 54
Zk2A 24
Rex Mango 39
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
A Reader 13
Davey Boy 12
Custard 54
Zk2A 24
Rex Mango 39
Muddy 17
16 please.
I guess that climate change will be up first.
I believe that no-one yet has talked about the gender-neutral elephant in the studio: Lesbian Resistance Macrame Patterns of East Brighton in June, 1971. I have a feeling it will be mentioned tonight.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
A Reader 13
Davey Boy 12
Custard 54
Zk2A 24
Rex Mango 39
Muddy 17
Classical Hero 16
First question, probably from young female; linking bushfires to Australia’s inaction on climate change.
If there is one thing i hate about FTA television in Aust, it’s everything, it’s just dross.
32 thanks Carpe
probably from young female
in hijab
2 months to go and i am free of this place.
Who is black, with a limp.
Ok kids, get ready for the shambles, this will be all da klimate all evening.
Tonights game – skoll a beer everytime someone says denier.
Fascist, patriarchal wombats.
Just sayin’
Haha, Frank Elly stuffs up so TheirABC flies Snowcone in from China to put things back in order.
Beyond parody.
Snowcone? my bid is too low.
Bingo, she’s even wearing her school blazer.
You called that one right, Rex
1st question – the fires in NSW.
Butler raises white flag to Aussie Greta and says no politics during disasters.
Evening all. 15 please Carpe.
He’s got a poppy tie.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
A Reader 13
Davey Boy 12
Custard 54
Zk2A 24
Rex Mango 39
Muddy 17
Classical Hero 16
Mark A 32
Rob K 15
Supercomputers coming into the firefighting mix, like Bletchley Park breaking Enigma in WW2.
Question 2, climate change from a professional firefighter, with boyfriend to left.
There’s a lot of baggage on the climate change wagon.
Firies unionist tries a gotcha, except they are state responsibilities.
He also isn’t NSW RFS, the logo is metropolitan.
Can I have 19 please Carpe.
A member of the union. Quell surprise.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
A Reader 13
Davey Boy 12
Custard 54
Zk2A 24
Rex Mango 39
Muddy 17
Classical Hero 16
Mark A 32
Rob K 15
Vagabond 19
Union plants… metro fireys
One is the National Broadcaster … the other isn’t. Someone needs to remind Paul Barry of that, percussively!
Supercomputers coming into the firefighting mix
There’ll be an app for that.
Professional firefighters all have second jobs and are very good table tennis players.
Unionist – fires are getting worse
Lack of cold weather burns will do that
Firesare getting worse. Must be CO2
“We are sure the science proves it”
Says a lot, doesn’t it?
Oh great a californian – the broke state in the dark
Their new state flag is a hobo taking a dump in the street.
US just pulled out of the Paris accord. All drink.
Question 3 about climate change.
Tony: fires are “unprecedented”
Septic: in Kalifornia “climate change is unquestionably the cause” then goes onto list causes like power lines and trees not being trimmed. We must believe the science!
garnaut comes out blowing his own trumpet.
Science was very clear when I was at uni doing physics thirty years ago and my tutor told me there was no jobs in pure science, except for defence, or academia.
Ross a nutrag: the science is right!
Tony: Abott666 is an ebil denier
Deniers! Skoll!
Denier – skoll a beer
Stupid fucking liberals: we believe in the science.
The BOM ARE MANIPULATING THE DATA.
I’ll calm down now.
Da science is right.
Why does the gubmnt still deny climate change?
Climate crisis deniers are killing The Planet™.
We’re witnessing how a bandwagon gains more and more momentum.
sarah the tax hoover wants bipartisan rollover to giver her and her cronies cash.
How come snowcone doesn’t declare he gets paid to be a gerbil warmening shill.
Science is settled let’s accept it. They should all be shot.
Conflating bushfires and “climate change”. No surprises.
Question four, person of colour reckons Europe has uncoupled politics from energy and should we do the same. No mention of climate change, but inferred.
Late to the party,
21 please Carpe
Come on Mark, you can do it
Garnaut wants Trumble back.
garnaut mourns the overthrow of malturd ternmerkel, his own personal rent boy.
Oh noes, not pompous idiot Guano?
Toss Ah’No
Why didn’t the Libs just boycott this show? Walking into complete climate ambush.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Cpt Seahawks 18
Caveman 420+
Vic in Prossy 23
A Reader 13
Davey Boy 12
Custard 54
Zk2A 24
Rex Mango 39
Muddy 17
Classical Hero 16
Mark A 32
Rob K 15
Vagabond 19
Bushkid 21
Butler’s from the Clown Universe of South Australia.
A Global embarrassment.
So we should hydro like NZ
Around the world democracies are being forced to pay more for energy, except for the USA.
Fwit.
Causes Global warming?
Energy woman seems to be an economist, or lawyer, rather than engineer.
Injun crunching the numbers on carbon tax and NEG.
More from the Clown Universe.
I feel that Sarah McNamara could make her point much more effectively if she grabbed her boobs and started jiggling them whilst shouting f-ck! f-ck! f-ckity f-ck! at the audience.
No one will point out that Australian carbon reduction has zero impact.
Quesn 5, Dorothy Dixer to Garnaut to sell his stupid book.
Che Guevara T-Shirt. Skull.
Guano gets a dorothy dixer from blugistan that just happens to be in his new book.
What a concidence.
California is the perfect model Carbon Economy, Guano?
Few countries have more to gain from climate change than Australia. With a continent and small population, flooding other countries is ideal for us.
Garnaut spruikin subsides.
Snowcone, out your own financial stake.
We’re witnessing how a bandwagon gains more and more momentum.
This bandwagon must be a half-track: it has traction on any surface.
guano still spruiking his book.
Does it come with crayons?
Can the ABC send them all off to Delhi …. the token indian can supervise the tour preferably in a third class shipping container to help reduce their carbon foot print …. Choke you bastards !
Guano plugging Ruinables – his Sunshine Energy and in bed with Gupta in S.A.
Toss Ah’No gets a little “vested interest” kick up the rear end.
Big Oil bad, Big Climate good, according to Garnaut.
Garnaut smoked millions on geothermal experiment.
Gupta probably pwned Guano.
Never heard of green steel till tonight.
So the ABC is advertising Garnaut’s company?
Not in favour of book burning, but would happily attend such an event if Garnaut’s one on offer.
And for my next joke:
Renewables Superpower.
Please somebody remind Ross a nutrag that it is No Nut November as he risks losing his load in answering Snowcone’s question about how Australia can become an energy superpower
What’s the Carbon footprint of your book, Guano?
Ross Garnaut, government funded unicorn salesman.
You do realize they use coking coal in Steelmaking, Guano?
Kalifornian is on the board of wal-mart, the same walmart that sued musk for his solar panels that burnt down their buildings.
Walmart stores buying teslas PV panels. Very grass roots.
Cut back to shot of first questioner who is now smiling hearing the good news of the climate evangelists.
Socialist septic loves socialism
And brings out “Think of the children”
Transition is big word these days in both energy and gender.
Take away the interconnectors, Butler.
Walmart? That sells Chinese goods made with Chinese environmental standards?
Won’t somebody think of the subsidies?
Could it be possible that Turnbull is backstage in the Green Room about to enjoy after party drinks with Garnaut, Butler, Snowcone et al?
Everybody’s doin’ the Transition.
Gupta bought Zenergy ruinables and the toadies are now singing from his hymn book.
5%!
Regularity framework are the two most evil words in the English language.
guano still plugging his book, did snowcone ghost write it.
Butler asksfor a big leap of faith: we will be cheaper when everyone is on renewables.
Yeah, right.