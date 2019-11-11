Remember, remember the 9th, 10th and 11th of November

See if you can see any connection.
November 9 was the day, thirty years ago, that the Berlin Wall fell.
November 9-10 was Kristallnacht in 1938.
November 11 was the day the Armistice was signed to end World War I, you know, the War to End All Wars.
And now, we have Angela Merkel, with her open-borders policy, which may end up being as destructive as any of these previous disasters.
I suppose the Germans are allowing all these untremensch into their socialist country as a condition to re join the Human Race after their previous misdeeds . What is it about Germans and extreme fascist socialism , the Kaiser , the socialist Hitler , Honneker and his protege Merkel ,even Marx and Engel were Germans .