The poor as hapless, the artist as hero

If you’ve visited ABC Online in the last few months, you will have seen multiple stories born of the broadcaster’s so-called “Australia Talks National Survey.” It isn’t a national survey at all, of course. Gerard Henderson:
Which leads to the question – how representative is the Australia Talks National Survey? Well, between 20 July and 29 July 2019, a total of 54,970 people, covering every Australian State and Territory and every Federal electorate, completed the survey’s 500 or so questions. Even so, the survey was essentially directed at the ABC’s viewers/listener base. As the ABC’s Australia Talks promotion material states:
Participants in the Australia Talks National Survey were selected from the Vox Pop Labs online respondent panel, comprised of a diverse cross-section of Australians. The panel was recruited from Australians who have completed ABC Vote Compass surveys in the past and who said they were willing to participate in further research projects.
That’s pretty clear then. The Australia Talks National Survey is primarily a survey of respondents who are accustomed to interacting with the ABC through its Vote Compass initiative. In short, it’s not representative of all Australians – since, for example, ABC TV always rates behind television networks Nine and Seven and sometimes Ten. In other words, the ABC appeals to a minority of Australians.
Notwithstanding that the survey is clearly rigged, what happens when a majority of even these respondents come down on the politically ‘wrong’ side of a question? The ABC immediately hoses down the result using ‘experts’ and the old “divided nation” trope, that’s what:
Is hard work enough to lift anyone out of poverty? This question divides the nation.
If you just work harder you’ll get ahead.
It’s a seductive concept, and essentially the view of 50 per cent of Australia Talks respondents, who agreed with the statement: “In Australia, anyone who works hard enough can get out of poverty.”
Forty per cent of respondents disagreed.
For those who haven’t followed it, the ABC’s Australia Talks National Survey questioned nearly 55,000 people across the community to get a nationally representative sample of what the nation thinks.
And a majority of people across the nation think “if you have a go, you’ll get a go.”
There’s logic to this view — Australia is a developed country with solid public education and health systems that should, at least in theory, offer everyone in the community a baseline of opportunity from which talent and hard work can shine through.
But those who work on the frontlines of poverty reduction almost unanimously say the notion that hard work alone can lift someone out of poverty is just plain wrong.
Then the chastisement is really dished out:
Emeritus Professor Frank Stilwell from Sydney University’s Department of Political Economy has just written a book on economic inequality in Australia and around the world, and he isn’t shocked by the Australia Talks response.
“Frankly, if you haven’t lived in a state of extreme poverty yourself, you’re unlikely to understand the vicious circle characteristics that actually prevent people escaping from that trap in practice…”
“So, the fact that 50 per cent of people effectively blame the poor for not working hard enough to get out of poverty doesn’t surprise me at all.
“But I think if the roles were reversed they might see the situation a little more sympathetically.”
Meanwhile, elsewhere on ABC Online’s main page this morning:
Does he apply the same test to himself? He (presumably) hasn’t lived in extreme poverty either…yet he’s allowed to have a view?
When a majority of even your ABC rigged poll says you can work your way out of poverty, it suggests there is an element of truth to it. Which can’t be allowed to stand of course…
‘Does he apply the same test to himself? He (presumably) hasn’t lived in extreme poverty either…yet he’s allowed to have a view?’
Here’s a laudatory profile of the good Prof from the SMH some years back:
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/an-inspiration-for-brightest-young-minds-20130329-2gz0j.html
showing him enjoying an hour and a half long lunch at ‘his favourite cafe’ which obviously isn’t Subway.
There is no evidence that he has ever lived any life other that that of a slack, privileged, self-intoxicated tenured academic. If there had been any hardship in his life, he certainly would have been boasting about it.
Great bunch of posts lately, currencylad.
Keep ’em coming.
Stackja at 1112
Go back an d read what Felix said, worth the time.
Interestingly, a majority [71%] of respondents agreed that religious discrimination happens in Australia either occasionally or often. Annabel Crabbe leaped into action citing the 60% who thought religion was a strictly private matter. The obvious topic of the freedom to manifest one’s religious beliefs publicly was not broached.
BJ – Your post is enough. Thank you.
To be fair to Prof. Stilwell, it actually is difficult for the genuinely impoverished in Australia to break the poverty cycle. That’s because they are the victims of a vicious head kicking and stomping at the hands of the enlightened progressive do-gooder demographic, with e.g.:
(a) “minimum wage” laws to stop them from getting entry level jobs (unless you’re working as an au pair for a Greens politician);
(b) other “fair work” laws to make employers the indentured serfs of their employees, thus discouraging businesses from employing people (in Australia, anyway);
(c ) taxpayer funded “safe injecting centres” to encourage people to remain drug addled welfare recipients;
(d) identity politics to brainwash women and minority groups into paranoiac defeatism instead of having a go.
I’ve probably forgotten a few, but those four are plenty enough to repress the underclass, and ensure that there’s an ongoing “need” for cushy white collar public sector jobs to “help” the underprivileged.
How often is addiction the cause of extreme poverty?
if you are able to work at a full time job it stands to reason you can escape extreme poverty
we do have a minimum wage and penalty rates
but if every penny goes on booze, you live rough and you rely on shopkeeps for free food etc extreme poverty will be your lot in life
.. but great post nevertheless. C.L.
Add 10-12 years of enlightened public education which leaves many functionally illiterate and innumerate.
Such reminiscences – back the Sydney Uni in 1982, when an entitled claque of students were marching, chanting and waving banners demanding a Political Economy faculty be established. This was before the fall of the Berlin Wall, when all the socialists and marxists were instead warning of the imminent collapse of capitalism.
A cloistered egghead whose one hope is to make his manifestly inadequate subject seem relevant. A perfect fit for the ABC. No wonder he is on their speed-dial.
Selfselected participants will give you the result you were expecting . I bet there will be other problems with methodology that will give a skewed result also.
Re poverty Not all are equal in learning ability , motivation, mental or physical ability and nowadays there are not the jobs to employ these people.
Indians and others from Asia seem quite happy to take up all the menial jobs that could otherwise be filled by those Australians lacking more marketable skills. I know of an abattoir near a regional city that imports workers from Brazil because they can’t attract locals to the work even though there is a high youth unemployment rate. Anecdotal, yes, but a story that could be repeated manifold times by business owners and farmers in regional Australia. The only trade that seems to be flourishing among young Australians in regional Australia is the drug trade…and tattooing.