Bomb. Lame Bomb

The ‘wokest’ 007 ever: Bond gets an electric Aston Martin and a wife who refuses to take his second name.

The script has Bond marrying Dr Madeleine Swann – the psychologist played by French actress Lea Seydoux who first appeared in 2015’s Spectre. But she refuses to take her new husband’s name.

The morning after their wedding, Bond wakes sleepy-eyed and says ‘Good morning, Mrs Bond’, to which she replies: ‘Don’t you mean Ms Swann?’

A source said: ‘The phrase ‘Bond girl’ was outlawed from the set. The women in this film are all strong, brave and fiercely independent. These women are not helpless girls who jump into bed with Bond – their reactions are very different from what people might think.

‘Bond tries his usual seduction techniques but they fail miserably. It’s very funny.’

Ms Lynch, 31, said of her double-O role: ‘Everyone was really responsive to having her be what I wanted. You’re given a fresh perspective on a brand-new black woman in the Bond world.’

She was determined her character should be a ‘real’ woman ‘who has issues with her weight and maybe questions what’s going on with her boyfriend’.

She even discussed something which has never made it into a Bond film before: ‘We had one conversation about her maybe being on her period in one scene and … throwing her tampon [into the bin].’