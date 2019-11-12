Bomb. Lame Bomb

The ‘wokest’ 007 ever: Bond gets an electric Aston Martin and a wife who refuses to take his second name.
The script has Bond marrying Dr Madeleine Swann – the psychologist played by French actress Lea Seydoux who first appeared in 2015’s Spectre. But she refuses to take her new husband’s name.
The morning after their wedding, Bond wakes sleepy-eyed and says ‘Good morning, Mrs Bond’, to which she replies: ‘Don’t you mean Ms Swann?’
A source said: ‘The phrase ‘Bond girl’ was outlawed from the set. The women in this film are all strong, brave and fiercely independent. These women are not helpless girls who jump into bed with Bond – their reactions are very different from what people might think.
‘Bond tries his usual seduction techniques but they fail miserably. It’s very funny.’
Ms Lynch, 31, said of her double-O role: ‘Everyone was really responsive to having her be what I wanted. You’re given a fresh perspective on a brand-new black woman in the Bond world.’
She was determined her character should be a ‘real’ woman ‘who has issues with her weight and maybe questions what’s going on with her boyfriend’.
She even discussed something which has never made it into a Bond film before: ‘We had one conversation about her maybe being on her period in one scene and … throwing her tampon [into the bin].’
Looks like this will be the first Bond movie I won’t bother seeing. The trouble with the franchise is that production times are so drawn out that it ends up ticking culture boxes already obsolete. #MeToo is over. It ended when the only men accused, arraigned or arrested were all leftists.
Let’s see if Daniel Craig gets any more roles after this bombs in his kowtow to the PC overlords
Bond’s wife refuses to take his name?
How ‘woke’ is that?
Her word ain’t her Bond!
Bond gets married?
How bourjois.
Go woke go broke.
I won’t be seeing it.
Really….”I’m on my period”
There is true sickness and self obsession.
The left are grubby, and I can’t help but observe it’s mostly women who get quite disgusting concerning bodily functions as they become more woke and left wing.
Bond has got though the entire franchise of movies without once having to yell out “I’m outa crap wrap in here” or “I wouldn’t go in there for a while” whilst waving his hands about.
Newsflash to dumb fucker trashing lefties.
We don’t watch Bond for reality ……………………..it’s not meant to be a documentary on what happens to women when the painters are in, you sick, self absorbed selfish western women.
IT’S MEANT TO BE FANTASY.
Insanity increases if it is not treated early , like most diseases an ounce of prevention is better than a ton of cure . Wonder what the porn version will look like ,those guys take no prisoners , it will probably have a bigger audience and make more money than the woke one ,wokeists dont like paying with their own money .
It happened before, in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
The great Dianna Rigg.
It’s a pretty car. The film is expected to be 6 hours long which includes a recharging scene of 4 hours.
I haven’t seen a “Bond” film since 1997, and I see no reason to recommence.
Are the gender types killed split 50:50?
Are you implying that there are only two genders?
Transphobe!!!!
All Bond has to do with his new car is put the “enemy” in the back and slide the seat back.Then they won’t be able to move.
Lefties are on a crusade to kill off all the franchises. They can’t create only subvert and they do it badly. I wonder what they will do once they have murdered all the big money earners? Big entertainment can’t die off fast enough.