Bush fire season is upon us and the blame game is in full swing.
Before the area became national park, Mr Layer said, he would get permits to collect firewood from the state forests. Since the national park was declared there had been no permits issued.
“It has just been building up,” he said.
A generation of locals, raised on forest protest, are being forced to confront some tough truths about forest fuel loads and management. Communities that have been on the frontline to stop logging and expand national parks are seeking refuge as fire threatens to consume their homes.
Protesters Falls near Terania Creek, the site of Australia’s first environmental blockade in August 1979, is surrounded by an out-of-control blaze in the Nightcap National Park. Tuntable Creek community, a free-spirited community that grew from Nimbin’s counter-culture movement of the 1970s, was one of the first settlements to be evacuated.
Some of the best analysis I’ve seen on bush fires and the poor policy choices that lead to higher intensity fires has been done by our very own areff.
Here he is in 2013.
Excessive fuel loads feed massive fires? Don’t be silly, say those who count themselves in Nature’s corner! The past week’s infernos, as symptoms of global warming, are punishment for mankind’s sins, and the only cure is taxes, inflated electricity bills, restricted air travel and an international trade in certificates signifying ownership of nothing more tangible than tranches of thin air. In distant Britain, The Guardian’s reliably bizarre George Monbiot even managed to paint volunteer fireman Tony Abbott as an eco-arsonist.
As for reducing fuel levels with controlled, “cool” burns during spring and autumn, the cultists will always fight that tooth and nail, as they did for years in and around Nillumbik. A procession of fire experts visited the district and saw nothing but disaster in the making, but their reports and warnings were rejected by a council whose officers were busy ticketing residents for collecting fallen wood from the verges in front of their properties, amongst other offences against green goodness.
Then on Sunday this week:
When Victoria was ravaged by the Black Saturday bushfires in 2009 a royal commission set out to determine what led to 173 deaths and billions of dollars in property damage. Today more fires are raging, this time in NSW, and at least three people are known to have lost their lives, but there will be no need for an inquiry because the cause has already been established to the satisfaction of the media, various lawmakers and those public officials whose job it is to manage Australia’s pyrophytic flora.
Yes, you guessed it: there is no blame to share because the lost lives and destroyed property are a direct consequence of climatechange. You can read all about this latest symptom of an overheated planet in just about any paper or news site, especially at the ABC.
Then Monday:
As NSW burns, an examination of those factors — the obstacles to staging prophylactic burns, the green romanticism that sees homes built amid pyres awaiting only a spark, the stripping of residents’ right to make their homes safe — would seem worth reprising.
If you want a better understanding of the policy failures that result in these horrific fires read Inferno: the Day Victoria Burned.
In the words of Roger Franklin, fire can be “a curious, wonderful thing”. On February 7, 2009, however, there was nothing wonderful about the flames that engulfed Victoria, killing 173 people and reducing several towns to dust. Franklin’s book, Inferno: the Day Victoria Burned, is the first to explore the horrors of the day that will forever be known as Black Saturday. Not only does the author explain what happened that day – individual heroism, unimaginable tragedy, tales of towns all but wiped off the map – but also why it happened.
The author examines the roles of the Victorian government, the CFA and the local councils that were so determined to protect roadside vegetation. He analyses the pros and cons of preventive burning, questions the merits of the state’s controversial stay-or-go policy, and delves into the mind of an arsonist. Through it all, there is a clear message: failure was everywhere on Black Saturday. And with bushfires a constant threat in Australian life, Franklin cites many important lessons that need to be learned if such a disaster is to be avoided in the future.
Right now, anyone should be able to type in a postcode & get the:
* hazard reduction history;
* who’s responsibility (Federal, State, Local) it was.
Every. Single. Time.
Thanks for this, Sinclair (and areff).
At least this time, somebody has had a red hot go against Bandt – who seems to get some sort of sick thrill out of “linking” these tragedies to a) klimate; and b) the government.
The same old question emerges: will we learn this time, re burn-offs, national park bombs bigger than European countries, fire protection property rights etc?
I doubt it.
That would take national leadership, dumping Green dogma and standing up to urban bugmen.
Does that sound like anyone in the federal government?
From the ABC link saying that the NSW fires caused by Monsoons in India.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-11-09/fires-in-nsw-affected-by-india-monsoon-season/11689416
So their predictions are not so great then. Earlier than predicted.
What are fairly extraordinary circumstances as opposed to just extraordinary circumstances? Is that how scientists talk nowadays.
Remember the goon show – when it was announced that the monsoon had arrived, and the comment made was (paraphrased). It is a pity it is here during the rainy season.
Does [global warming] play a part?
Yes, there is a link between [global warming] and the prevalence and severity of fires.
In fact, the research identifying a link between fires and [global warming] is “old hat”, says Professor Bradstock.
“The research has all been done. We don’t need to keep doing it.”
https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/old-hat-is-there-a-link-between-climate-change-and-bushfires-20191111-p539d2.html
Dear Professor, is the link the same one that causes floods, or is that a different link?
Coal miners to blame for Queensland floods, says Australian Greens leader Bob Brown
https://www.news.com.au/breaking-news/coal-miners-to-blame-for-queensland-floods-says-australian-greens-leader-bob-brown/news-story/cbfe12042fa9c4149ea3c10524f57344
Of course the morons at the ABC and other monumentally stupid media will lay the blame for big bushfires squarely on climate change. Why wouldn’t they do that? It fits their preconceived agenda and diverts attention away from the criminal ignorance of failing to do anything at all about ground fuel build up. This attempt to manipulate the facts also refuses to accept that most of the current fires have been deliberately lit by insane or mischievous individuals, many of them children or teenagers. A number have already been caught and charged so we can all stand by and watch their lawyers take advantage of the weak bastards in charge of our courts as they swallow the bullshit lines of “he’s really a nice person who will suffer badly if he is sent to jail”. There will be no recognition of those who have genuinely suffered from the fires, no attention paid to those who have died in the fires and at the end of it all no action taken to ensure that in the future the damage from bushfires is at least minimised by an ongoing and comprehensive fuel reduction programme. There is nothing new about all of this because governments of all political persuasions over many decades have been too stupid, too thoughtless, too uncaring and too incompetent. I gave over 20 years of my time to serve as a volunteer firefighter with the CFA in Victoria and I lost count of the number of times that I and my fellow volunteers put our lives on the line to fight fires that should never have reached the power they had. Two things that my CFA service taught me were that the three main causes of fire were men, women and children, certainly not climate change, and never trust a government to do anything about fire prevention unless they are forced into a corner, and even then they will do what they can to wriggle out of their responsibility.
Show me anything to do with the greens, in a policy sense, that is pro humanity.
You can spend hours trying to get an accurate picture of hazard reduction in NSW & get zero meaningful data.
Why are the powers that be afraid of data?
As a forester working in the Nimbin area in the early 1990’s it was clear that the forest dream would one day be a nightmare.
That day may be upon us.
Unfortunately a disaster may be the only way attitudes to fuel reduction burning, logging and roading will change.
Linked to coal.
One of the strongest drivers of bushfire hysteria in Sydney is the never-ending crusade by the political class against what they call ‘urban sprawl’ – their ceaseless attempts to create an artificial shortage of land in the midst of plenty. By frightening people away from bushland areas and all but prohibiting clearing, they leave people with little choice but to live in the high density dwellings their mates and benefactors are busy building.
To end this racket the government must restore respect for property rights. Among many other things, that means not interfering in any way with the right of landowners to clear vegetation on their own land.