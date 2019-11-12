Wasn’t he the clown on Howdy Doody?

Re Whistleblowers, other than Alexander Downer, of course. Eric Ciaramella or Voldemort?. I suppose we can mention his name in Australia.

Very early on in the whistleblower saga, I asked, plaintively, who the “whistleblower” knew. There’s been lots of action on the topic since then, and it looks increasingly like the answer is “everyone.” I’ve been trying to keep up with all the traffic on this, and frankly, it makes my head hurt. But not too long after my article, Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations reported extensive evidence that the person I was calling “whistleblower one” (WB1) was a man named Eric Ciaramella, who: Is a registered Democrat, held over from Obama

Worked with Biden on Ukraine

Worked for John Brennan when he was DCIA

Worked for the National Security Council

… until he was fired for leaking

… who then turned to Rep Adam Schiff for “guidance” before filing the original “whistleblower” brief

filing the original “whistleblower” brief Cooperated with Alexandra Chalupa, who was lobbying for a Ukraine aid and who Sara A. Carter reports was part of the group coordinating with the then-prime minister of Ukraine to support Hillary Clinton’s campaign over Trump’s.

