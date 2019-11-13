Breaking News: Pell’s case off to the High Court

Posted on 9:36 am, November 13, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
46 Responses to Breaking News: Pell’s case off to the High Court

  2. incoherent rambler
    #3210410, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:41 am

    yeronhers will surely rap this up quickly by, say, 2030.

  4. dover_beach
    #3210412, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Yes, indeed. I see the ABC is going to speak to a ‘survivor’ of abuse completely unrelated to the Pell case. Why? It’s as gratutious and prejudicial as seeing ‘survivors’ and their various hangers-on outside of court. What possible reason could there be other than prejudicing the public perception of the accused and self-aggrandisment?

  5. cuckoo
    #3210414, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Sob-story coverage in media about how this is ‘harming’ the ‘victim’ in 3…2…

  6. Anthony
    #3210415, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Now, tell us once more – how many appeals lodged and decided this way actually make it to the high court?
    And how often are Victorian court appeals chucked out when they hit the high court?

  8. Graham
    #3210417, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:44 am

    It could never have been otherwise given the dissent of Weinberg J. I think the majority in the Vic Court of Appeal will be very nervous given that the High Court does not mind handing it out to lower courts when they have got things so wrong.

    For lawyers, the fascinating thing is that the High Court panel (two judges) who consider special leave applications dispensed with the need even for an oral hearing as to whether leave should be given. The need for special leave was so self evident to them I would think.

  9. Sinclair Davidson
    #3210420, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:46 am

    That crap was on twitter even before the verdict came in.

    That crap was on twitter even before the verdict came in.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #3210421, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Standby for lots of “won’t someone think of the suffering of the victims”.
    I see a News Ltd headline about a letter from the father if a “victim” to Pope Fonzie about Pell.
    I haven’t read it but I assume it is not so much a letter as a press release telling the world that Pell should just cop it and the Church should pay everybody lots.

  11. Leigh Lowe
    #3210422, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Graham

    #3210417, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:44 am

    It could never have been otherwise given the dissent of Weinberg J. I think the majority in the Vic Court of Appeal will be very nervous given that the High Court does not mind handing it out to lower courts when they have got things so wrong.

    They gave VikPol a jolly good seeing to over the Gobbo case.
    In lawyer-speak, basically called them liars and cheats.

  12. incoherent rambler
    #3210424, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:51 am

    Each day that the HC delays hearing this case, increases the chances that justice will not be served.
    In the interests of justice, the HC should hear this case before they go on holidays (for a quarter of a year or so).

  13. Rex Mango
    #3210431, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Surprisingly ABC RN last night at 8pm ran this program, which could almost have been written about ‘the kid’s’ evidence:

    https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/bigideas/is-your-memory-playing-tricks-on-you/11692082

  14. Tom
    #3210434, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:56 am

    We need you to stay strong and healthy, Cardinal Pell. I know you’ll accept injustice if it is God’s will, but we here on earth need to know that our justice system can’t be corrupted by the guilty former Christians who are persecuting you. God bless you, sir, and shame on the ABC.

  15. a happy little debunker
    #3210435, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:57 am

    Let justice be done though the heavens may fall

  16. Rex Mango
    #3210440, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:00 am

    Quite audible wailing and gnashing of teeth in my office at moment re the decision. Precisely demonstrates why this verdict needs to be overturned when so many people have preconceived negative opinions.

  17. JC
    #3210441, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:02 am

    The HC has a problem if they want to cover for the Victorian courts. They would need to demolish the Weinberg opinion and that would be really hard to do.

  18. incoherent rambler
    #3210443, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Quite audible groaning and gnashing of dentures in mine.

    Quite audible groaning and gnashing of dentures in mine.

  19. ian3029
    #3210444, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Sky news (Gilbert/Nielsen) called it an “extraordinary development”.

  20. Cui Bono
    #3210446, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:04 am

    A Professor Loftus spoke to ANU School of Psychology about how prone we are to false memories and suggestion (ABC RN). Worth listening to and weighing in relation to the reliability of the ‘victims’ recollections.

  21. kaysee
    #3210447, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Graham
    #3210417, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:44 am

    It could never have been otherwise given the dissent of Weinberg J.

    That’s what I kept repeating to myself when I heard the decision was due today.
    But then again, in August, I was confident it would be a unanimous – Not Guilty.
     
    The reputation of the High Court, and the Justice system in this country, hinges on this one case.

  22. stackja
    #3210456, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:09 am

    HC let Lindy stay in prison.

  23. stackja
    #3210465, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:16 am

    HIGH COURT WILL HEAR PELL’S APPEAL
    Andrew Bolt, Herald Sun
    November 13, 2019 9:38am
    Subscriber only
    Finally, the chance of the justice at last. The High Court this morning agreed to hear George Pell’s appeal against his conviction for sexual assault. It must have found there were legal issues it should or could rule upon.

    I hope it is also aware that Pell could not possibly have committed the assaults on the two boys as alleged.

  25. FelixKruell
    #3210473, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:21 am

    This will be interesting…

    Most of the recent HC cases in this area have overturned the Court of Appeal, but in the opposite circumstances (where the Appeals court had granted appeal to original jury guilty verdict).

    I also agree with some of the other comments here around timing – it’s a farce that the entire appeals process will probably take as long as the sentence that was imposed.

  26. Tim Neilson
    #3210475, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:24 am

    The HC has a problem if they want to cover for the Victorian courts. They would need to demolish the Weinberg opinion and that would be really hard to do.

    I don’t think that’s their intention.

    They could easily have dodged this if they wanted to. The High Court doesn’t have to hear cases just because the decision looks off – they hear cases only if there’s a point of general application which is likely to affect other cases.

    They could have pointed to the Court of Appeal majority’s formal recitation of the proper principles, and said that even if the principles had been misapplied in this case, that misapplication was fact-specific and so there wasn’t a point of general application at issue. That would not have looked out of place among other special leave applications.

    If they had, the majority decision would have stood.

    Therefore I think that the granting of leave suggests that the High Court has serious doubts about the majority decision.

  28. notafan
    #3210479, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Grand news

    And thank you Tim for that analysis.

    There is an existing High Court decision on a case very similar to this one which the Victorian courts seem to have ignored.

  29. Sinclair Davidson
    #3210482, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:31 am

    Read the tears of lefties and anti-religious bigots here.

  30. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3210484, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:32 am

    More unnecessary anguish for the sisters to wit: Milligan, Wallington and Waller. Lurking behind the aspidistra, The Lying Slapper.

  31. Old School Conservative
    #3210486, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:33 am

    A horrible situation.

    Pell is being held in the Melbourne Assessment Prison in the city, where he is in solitary confinement because of fears about his safety.

    Today’s decision will raise further questions about how long Pell should be kept in solitary confinement in what is actually meant to be a short-term prison.

    He spends 23 hours a day in solitary confinement because prison officials fear he will be killed if let out into the wider corrections system.

    However, at 78, the MAP is one of the worst prisons in Australia, with little natural light and capacity for exercise. (The Australian)

    The Cardinal must be one of Australia’s toughest men. Stay strong Sir.

  32. Tim Neilson
    #3210488, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:34 am

    A Professor Loftus spoke to ANU School of Psychology

    Were Michael Upton, Duncan Waring and Dick Stuart-Clark in attendance?

  33. Roger
    #3210491, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:36 am

    The Cardinal must be one of Australia’s toughest men. Stay strong Sir.

    He’s a real mensch.

  34. kaysee
    #3210494, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:39 am

    P
    #3210469, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Amen.

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #3210498, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Aside from the Family Court, no court in Australia has produced more weird verdicts.

    I expect unanimous rejection of the appeal and Pell to be hanged.

  36. JC
    #3210510, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:50 am

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3210482, posted on November 13, 2019 at 10:31 am
    Read the tears of lefties and anti-religious bigots here.

    There are some really sick people walking around this continent. Just vile.
    They’re the modern day jacobins.

  37. Rex Mango
    #3210523, posted on November 13, 2019 at 11:00 am

    Am surrounded by tertiary educated inner city elites in my office and they are not happy with this decision.

  38. Lysander
    #3210528, posted on November 13, 2019 at 11:03 am

    **opens champagne** (figuratively).

  39. Infidel Tiger
    #3210530, posted on November 13, 2019 at 11:04 am

    Pell can apply for bail.

    Let us hope it is granted.

  40. dover_beach
    #3210531, posted on November 13, 2019 at 11:05 am

    ABC is now repetitively regurgitating the ‘wisdom’ of a celebrity survivor.

  41. notafan
    #3210533, posted on November 13, 2019 at 11:06 am

    Lol

    ‘respect the unanimous (second) jury verdict”

    just like lefties respect the ‘unanimous jury verdicts’ in the case of Katherine Folbigg and Keli Lane

  42. notafan
    #3210534, posted on November 13, 2019 at 11:08 am

    I hope Cardinal Pell does apply for bail

    he has been in gaol more than long enough

    if one could read anything into the decision not to hear oral arguments is that the decision to grant leave was strong enough on the papers

  43. Old School Conservative
    #3210535, posted on November 13, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Good on Bolt for constantly stating “Pell could not possibly have committed the assaults”.
    Be nice if that became as prominent a theme as “Epstein didn’t kill himself”.

  44. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3210536, posted on November 13, 2019 at 11:12 am

    Pell can apply for bail.
    Let us hope it is granted.

    Is this a fact? Hope so and that it is granted. The paroxysms, self harm and stratospheric contortions will be a Christmas bonus beyond measure. Especially on the ABC where repeat of repeat of repeat season must be underway already.

  45. Truth n Justice
    #3210537, posted on November 13, 2019 at 11:14 am

    Trouble is that he has been tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. The left has achieved what it set out to do and regardless of a successful appeal Pell will always be generally thought guilty.

