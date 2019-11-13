Economic policy for idiots

Here’s a misleading headline: Interest rate cuts causing pain for no substantial gain. The reality is that interest rate cuts have done substantial harm to the economy, but at least people are beginning to see just how harmful these cuts have been.
The letter challenges the central bank’s strategy as it struggles to meet its inflation target and follows a groundswell of disquiet with the direction of monetary policy — including from former treasurer Peter Costello, former RBA governor Ian Macfarlane and a trio of Liberal backbenchers.
The cuts have also sparked alarm for reigniting house prices in Sydney and Melbourne without boosting economic growth, or household or business confidence.
Mr Costello — Nine chairman — said record low interest rates and tax cuts had failed to stimulate consumer spending, which had hit advertising spending.
It’s this modern macroeconomic junk science that never ever gets anything right. I will again mention my Free Market Economics, Third Edition An Introduction for the General Reader where in its final two chapters sets out the flaws in Keynesian monetary policy as clear as you might like. Keynesian economics has evolved into the modern form of socialism, giving blanket approval to public spending, massive deficits and incompetent monetary policy. Think how incredible it is that the approaches taken to fix the Global Financial Crisis have never worked in a single instance in any country in the world. For an abbreviated version of all of this see The Dangerous Persistence of Keynesian Economics which begins with these two quotes:
Just as the causes of this downturn cannot be charted through a Keynesian demand deficiency model, neither can the solution. The world’s economies are not suffering from a lack of demand and the right policy response is not a demand stimulus. Increased public sector spending will only add to the market confusions that already exist.
What is potentially catastrophic would be to try to spend our way to recovery. The recession that will follow will be deep, prolonged and potentially take years to overcome.
—Steven Kates, Quadrant, March 2009
Why have the IMF, the OECD, the ILO, the treasuries of every advanced economy, the Treasury in Australia, the business economists around the world, why have they got it so wrong and yet you in your ivory tower at RMIT have got it so right?
—Question to Steven Kates from Senator Doug Cameron, Senate Economic References Committee, September 21, 2009
Great question. For the answer see my text. I might also mention that I have just sent off to the publisher my “Classical Economics for the Modern Economy” but that won’t be around till next year. But these central bankers and Treasury economists do only harm every time they touch the economy. And just for the record, infrastructure spending, beyond a minimum – and we are well beyond that minimum – will only make things worse.
If businesses can’t invest at 1% RB interest rate then a reduction to 0.75% RB interest rate is going to do nothing except take money out of the hands of people with investments in bank accounts. Which includes many pensioners for whom capital preservation is very important.
If they want business to invest maybe they could remove the vast thicket of barriers in the way? Like red tape, green tape, indigenous stuff and lawless green protesters who glue themselves to your HQ to the great delight of the pustulant MSM. Oh and then there’re the company taxes which are some of the highest in the developed world.
But removing those barriers might take effort from politicians…
Any landowner who is deemed to cause ‘harm’ to the environment is quickly punished with severe fines and compelled to undertake actions to restore things to the way they were, even on their own land. This applies even when there is no demonstrable economic harm, or harm to anyone else’s property, and is enforced with great zeal.
So how is it that bureaucrats are able to get off scot free, even when they clearly harm a great many people? Not only that, renumerated very handsomely while they are at it?
It is a total outrage that the RBA governor is paid $1 million p.a. to print money and force down interest rates to almost zero. Even more insulting to those who had to pay close to 20% at the stage in life when they required capital; now having accumulated it, receive virtually nothing.
Oh and then there’re the company taxes which are some of the highest in the developed world.
Don’t worry Bruce, help is on the way from the OECD!
…This Pillar seeks to comprehensively address remaining BEPS challenges by ensuring that the profits of internationally operating businesses are subject to a minimum rate of tax.5 A minimum tax rate on all income reduces the incentive for taxpayers to engage in profit shifting6 and establishes a floor for tax competition among jurisdictions.7 In doing so, the GloBE proposal is intended to address the remaining BEPS challenges linked to the digitalisation of the economy, but it goes even further and addresses these challenges more broadly.8 The GloBE proposal is expected to affect the behaviour of taxpayers and jurisdictions.9 It posits that global action is needed to stop a harmful race to the bottom on corporate taxes, which risks shifting the burden of taxes onto less mobile bases and may pose a particular risk for developing countries with small economies
PS there’s no mention of a harmful race to the bottom on tax-exemptions for salaries of transnational bureaucrats such as OECD officials.
Who are you criticising here? As far as I can work out the people in the story are all agreeing with your position.