From Prague to Vienna

Lolita the Opera was running in Prague but time did not permit because the caravan has to move on from the most beautiful city in Central Europe to Vienna, the city of rich deserts and coffee houses.

We are here for an Austrian Economics Conference. The opening event was a tour of sacred sites for Austrian economists. The commentator noted the important function of coffee shops and bars as information exchanges before the proliferation of conferences and the internet. The program. My contribution (strictly for nerds!).

We passed another sacred site on the tour, the “Popper House” that was the birthplace and childhood home of Chairman Karl, the Great Helmsman of Critical Rationalism. This is not sacred for Austrian economics, it was noted because Popper and Hayek were friends and colleagues at the LSE and the Mont Pelerin Society. The house being renovated and it is not looking its best, covered with tarpaulins and advertisements. It is located practically in the main street where Popper’s father lived and also ran his law practice on a different floor in the building.