Learn from history or repeat it

Posted on 8:22 am, November 13, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Jo Nova reports on the fires of 1946.

In 1946 fires burned in an “almost unbroken chain from Brisbane to Townsville”. They lit up the sky at night, pushed plumes of smoke 3,000 ft in the sky, that looked like “Bikini Atoll”. And this was July…

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Learn from history or repeat it

  1. stackja
    #3210321, posted on November 13, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Greenies are the problem.

  2. bemused
    #3210334, posted on November 13, 2019 at 8:39 am

    Greenies are indeed the problem:

    We thought we had protected these living relics forever

    It’s always someone else’s fault, never ignorant Green’s policies.

  3. Roger W
    #3210394, posted on November 13, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Read Joakim Book’s post – reality and facts have nothing to do with this. It is a religious hysteria bereft of reason or logic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.