Bushfires Proof That Global Carbon Action Has Failed

The bushfires ravaging New South Wales and Queensland are proof that Australian climate policies are an exercise in waste and futility.

While no scientist with any credibility would attribute the current bushfires to climate change that hasn’t stopped the usual activists and politicians making a false link.

But in making that claim the Greens and activists have unwittingly laid bare the total failure of global climate action so we can at least call their bluff to draw the right conclusions.

If Australia is experiencing the affects of climate change then it is only because global emissions have steadily risen over the past 30 years and under the Paris Agreement will likely rise a decade more.

That totals 40 years of global failure to curb emissions since the Rio Earth Summit call to arms in 1992, the coming and going of the Kyoto Protocol between 1997 and 2012, and the current Paris Agreement which expires in 2030.

It is this record of failure that led James “the father of global warming” Hansen to call international climate action a “hoax”.

And because global climate action is a hoax any country that unilaterally engages in pointless but expensive carbon mitigation policies is throwing good money after bad.

The evidence (over 40 years) is in. Developing countries will not sign up to a treaty that limits their emissions growth. Emissions are steadily rising and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Climate change is thus, inevitable.

Sabotaging the national energy market and in the process the economy to virtue signal mitigation against a global trend of rising emissions is the definition of policy insanity.

What the bushfires (and drought for that matter) make plain is that we should be investing in fire trucks, fuel reduction, water infrastructure and better planning regimes instead of windmills, solar panels and pushing water uphill. If the bushfires are evidence of climate change they are also evidence of global climate failure and the need to shift our policies towards adaptation. If Morrison had any political nous and courage he would announce that the bushfires gravely illustrate that Australia cannot continue to overlook the lack of global climate action. Asking Australians to pay for climate change policies other nations refuse, then asking them to pay again as the price of drought and bushfires because the big emitters are doing nothing is unconscionable. He should withdraw from Paris stating that while we cannot determine what the rest of the world does, we can determine how we respond to a changing climate (anthropogenic or otherwise). We can chose to be winners or losers. If we ignore the overwhelming evidence showing zero progress and zero appetite towards reducing global emissions we will be losers. If we learn from the bushfires we can be winners. That means accepting our fate is to adapt and respond to a changing climate and ending the stupendous waste virtue signalling with futile renewables. The Greens and climate zealots cannot have it both ways. If the bushfires are proof of climate change they are also proof of global climate failure. It therefore cannot be said that Australia is not doing enough. To the contrary, we are throwing good money after bad, wasting taxpayer funds that would have been better spent procuring more firetrucks and water bombers. If only the Coalition had a spine.