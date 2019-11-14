Bushfires Proof That Global Carbon Action Has Failed

The bushfires ravaging New South Wales and Queensland are proof that Australian climate policies are an exercise in waste and futility.
While no scientist with any credibility would attribute the current bushfires to climate change that hasn’t stopped the usual activists and politicians making a false link.
But in making that claim the Greens and activists have unwittingly laid bare the total failure of global climate action so we can at least call their bluff to draw the right conclusions.
If Australia is experiencing the affects of climate change then it is only because global emissions have steadily risen over the past 30 years and under the Paris Agreement will likely rise a decade more.
That totals 40 years of global failure to curb emissions since the Rio Earth Summit call to arms in 1992, the coming and going of the Kyoto Protocol between 1997 and 2012, and the current Paris Agreement which expires in 2030.
It is this record of failure that led James “the father of global warming” Hansen to call international climate action a “hoax”.
And because global climate action is a hoax any country that unilaterally engages in pointless but expensive carbon mitigation policies is throwing good money after bad.
The evidence (over 40 years) is in. Developing countries will not sign up to a treaty that limits their emissions growth. Emissions are steadily rising and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Climate change is thus, inevitable.
Sabotaging the national energy market and in the process the economy to virtue signal mitigation against a global trend of rising emissions is the definition of policy insanity.
What the bushfires (and drought for that matter) make plain is that we should be investing in fire trucks, fuel reduction, water infrastructure and better planning regimes instead of windmills, solar panels and pushing water uphill.
If the bushfires are evidence of climate change they are also evidence of global climate failure and the need to shift our policies towards adaptation.
If Morrison had any political nous and courage he would announce that the bushfires gravely illustrate that Australia cannot continue to overlook the lack of global climate action.
Asking Australians to pay for climate change policies other nations refuse, then asking them to pay again as the price of drought and bushfires because the big emitters are doing nothing is unconscionable.
He should withdraw from Paris stating that while we cannot determine what the rest of the world does, we can determine how we respond to a changing climate (anthropogenic or otherwise).
We can chose to be winners or losers. If we ignore the overwhelming evidence showing zero progress and zero appetite towards reducing global emissions we will be losers.
If we learn from the bushfires we can be winners. That means accepting our fate is to adapt and respond to a changing climate and ending the stupendous waste virtue signalling with futile renewables.
The Greens and climate zealots cannot have it both ways. If the bushfires are proof of climate change they are also proof of global climate failure. It therefore cannot be said that Australia is not doing enough. To the contrary, we are throwing good money after bad, wasting taxpayer funds that would have been better spent procuring more firetrucks and water bombers.
If only the Coalition had a spine.
Numerous reports of frigid weather in the Northern Hemisphere today. For example:
N. Hemisphere In Hypothermia! Widespread Early Winter…”Historic Snowstorms”…”Record Books Rewritten”
USA, UK, Europe and Russia. Climate scientist Roy Spencer has frostflowers in his garden today – he lives in Alabama.
All this make quite plain that CO2 doesn’t do much, certainly not enough to overcome the natural cooling processes behind these climate changes. And those natural cycles on their way up to a peak around 2005 are what caused the global warming last century, not CO2.
So why are we spending vast amounts of money on something which isn’t happening?
I would like to see just one of these numpties try and use additional CO2 to start a fire.
If CO2 is the problem. Why don’t leftist stop exhaling?
This is all well and good to sensible people, but we’re up against such an impenetrable wall of faith and denial that such a sensible stand would not happen (certainly not in Oz, maybe if Trump survives past 2020?).
Was at a function last night in Sydney where Saint Malcolm was present, and the talk was about climate science – not climate change – since it’s harder to deny ‘science’, even if it’s wrong.
An actual, eminent climate scientist talks about the global warming hoax here
Weather events and natural disasters can’t be linked to one variable (CO2) since climate systems are very complex. Additionally, the ferocity of bushfires may or may not be due to climate change – there are so many variables, especially land and forest management practices, that will impact fire intensity and extent.
I’ve read so much over the last few days, where AGW commentators all link the current bushfires to “CO2-driven climate change”. All we can reliably understand is that climate and other conditions have permitted the current bushfires (not forgetting their source of ignition), and that fires in November aren’t particularly unique. Jo Nova even points out that in 1946 there were major bushfires have occurred mid-year.
Now, it is plausible that climate change provides the weather conditions that increases the probability of more fires of increased intensity, etc. but the evidence (ie. the current fires) does not support a conclusion that climate change is the cause of those fires and that CO2 is, therefore, the culprit. But it is plausible and likely that land and forest management practices plays a bigger part in fire intensity and extent. How fires start is another matter.
“IPCC agrees there are no trend in weather extremes” according to Lindzen – but we have seen more extreme people making more extreme claims about climate change. Go figure.