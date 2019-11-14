Facts, Fictions, Morons

Fair dinkum. Not only has the language of the bureaucracy permeated the media, but now the idiotic arithmetic has.

Writing about the crisis talks, yes crisis, around the ABC deciding to not broadcast the 2020 Olympics, Eamonn Tiernan writes:

Crisis talks are being planned between the Australian Olympic Committee and the ABC in a bid to broadcast the 2020 Tokyo Olympics live on radio. Fires across Australia. Geopolitical tensions between China and the US. War, starvation, poverty. But the CRISIS is whether the ABC broadcasts the Olympics. Does Eamonn know whether the National Security Committee of Cabinet has met to discuss this? But aside from the CRISIS that is the ABC and the Olympics, here are some factual “nuggets” from Eamonn and some actual facts:

Eamonn:

An indexation freeze on the ABC in the 2018 budget led to $83.8m in cuts, while 600 jobs have been lost in the past five years. … Financial restrictions placed on the ABC by the federal government since 2014 mean by 2022 the public broadcaster will have lost $783m in funding.

TAFKAS:

According to the ABC’s 2019 annual report, total funding from the Commonwealth INCREASED between 2018 and 2019 by $2.3 million. No cuts. No reductions. According to the ABC’s 2014 annual report, the ABC employed 4,679 persons. According to the ABC’s 2019 annual report, the ABC employed 4,649 persons. A reduction of 30 and not 600. Arithmetically, of the 600 jobs lost, 570 were replaced. PS – between 2014 and 2019, employee expenses INCREASED from $516.075 million to $531.008 million. An average employee expense of $110K in 2014 to $114K in 2019. Not exactly an existential budget cut.

Dear Eamonn. Perhaps you do some research before writing rather than recycling the ABC’s propaganda.

The private media companies, as in those not paid for at the point of a gun, would kill for such levels of headcount and funding.

For the 1 gazillionth time. A lack of an increase in funding is not a cut.

Oh. Have a look at this table from the ABC’s 2019 annual report. Be sure to be sitting.

How many teachers, nurses, submarine or parliamentary overseas junkets could you get for $1 billion dollars?