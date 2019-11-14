From John Black, former Labor senator for Queensland, writing about Labor review of the recent election result:

We also agreed that the voting blocs that stood to gain the most from the spending policies of the Labor campaign — think parents of kids in public schools who stood to get a large slice of an extra $14bn in spending on schools — simply did not think more spending solved their problems, or didn’t believe it would be delivered.

The parent’s weren’t gonna get the money. Na ha. The State and Territory Departments of Education were gonna get the money to first fund their bureaucracy, and if anything was left, to go to the schools to be spend how the Departments want and not how the parents wand.

If only the Labor Party (or any other party) actually proposed to give education monies directly to parent, by way of voucher or other, then perhaps things might have been different. If only.

But much like Australian health policy is about the production and management of doctors, nurses and pharmacists, Australian education policy is about the production and management of teachers. Patients, parents and students are incidental, and in many cases a distraction from the essential objective of growth and expansion of the number of teachers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and of course public servant administrators to oversee them.

When was the last time a politician spoke of patients, parents, students or citizens? Think about that when our political overlords talk about the need to fund schools, hospitals and roads.