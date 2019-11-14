Shameless and corrupt

An election is the final judgement of voters. There is plenty of chicanery in an American election, but almost all of it is on behalf of Democrats. Now these same Democrats want to add a another tier to the process: the right to try to remove a President from office if the President is not also a Democrat while the Democrats have a majority in the House. Here is some more from Drudge which is now anti-Trump and as corrupt as the rest of the media. This is a Democrat perspective, the same kind of vermin who think socialism is the answer.

And to look at things from the other side, this is Victor Davis Hanson on 10 reasons why this impeachment ‘inquiry’ is really a coup. I’ll give you the last one but you should read the other nine as well.

10) Precedent. The indiscriminate efforts to remove Trump over the past three years, when coupled with the latest impeachment gambit, have now set a precedent in which the out party can use impeachment as a tool to embarrass, threaten or seek to remove a sitting president and reverse an election. We are witnessing constitutional government dissipating before our eyes.

Eight years of Obama was all right, but eight seconds of Trump was not. Biden and Clinton corruption as obvious as the moon on a cloudless night while after three years of hunting high and low there has been nothing found that could even begin to tarnish Trump and suggest his intent from start to finish was anything other than to provide honest government, prosperity and even-handed justice. But forecasts on these things are hard to make since you never really know what any of those Republicans really think.