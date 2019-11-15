Unless, of course, they want a free sex-change operation

Posted on 9:37 am, November 15, 2019 by currencylad

Australia’s most decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith tells potential recruits NOT to join the armed forces.

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Unless, of course, they want a free sex-change operation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.