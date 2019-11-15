Australia’s most decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith tells potential recruits NOT to join the armed forces.
Liberty Quote
People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices…. But though the law cannot hinder people of the same trade from sometimes assembling together, it ought to do nothing to facilitate such assemblies, much less to render them necessary.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- struth on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Bushfires Proof That Global Carbon Action Has Failed
- stackja on Unless, of course, they want a free sex-change operation
- 8th Dan on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- struth on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Zatara on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- struth on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- John Constantine on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Arky on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Tom on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Arky on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Mater on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- John Constantine on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Shameless and corrupt
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Boambee John on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- 8th Dan on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Des Deskperson on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- 8th Dan on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- John Constantine on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Tel on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
- Top Ender on Open Forum: November 9, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Unless, of course, they want a free sex-change operation
- Good luck, Heather
- Roundup 15 Nov
- If only
- Bushfires Proof That Global Carbon Action Has Failed
- Facts, Fictions, Morons
- Millennials do comedy
- Familiar Little Stabs
- Shameless and corrupt
- Economic policy for idiots
- He makes Jackie Chiles look like Ninian Stephen
- Breaking News: Pell’s case off to the High Court
- Joakim Book: The Real Reason Nobody Takes Environmental Activists Seriously
- Learn from history or repeat it
- From Prague to Vienna
- Bust never sleeps
- PM must water-bomb firestorm of climate lies
- Wasn’t he the clown on Howdy Doody?
- Inferno
- Bomb. Lame Bomb
- Q&A Forum: November 11, 2019
- Lest we forget. Venezuela and the useful idiots of the progressive left
- Remember, remember the 9th, 10th and 11th of November
- Tvlip mania
- 11/11: Remembering the Norman conquest (and comedy)
- The poor as hapless, the artist as hero
- Donald Trump has the home team advantage outside Washington
- Why do people vote for them?
- Colombian shuffling powder
- Revelation
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
ADF has lost the plot.