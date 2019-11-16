Here’s a question

Posted on 9:47 am, November 16, 2019 by Steve Kates

From Instapundit.

JOEL KOTKIN: Will Australia Become A Vassal State of China? “China presents the most profound challenge to liberal values since the end of the Cold War, a development that has caught our consistently lame political establishment by surprise. The leaders of both parties, and much of the corporate America, never saw it coming.”

Well, what’s the answer? Might just add that that the article says nothing specifically about Australia.

One Response to Here’s a question

  1. stackja
    #3213072, posted on November 16, 2019 at 9:50 am

    The long march continues. Red China spoilt its baby formula industry so buys Australia’s

