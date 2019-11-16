Here’s a question

From Instapundit.
JOEL KOTKIN: Will Australia Become A Vassal State of China? “China presents the most profound challenge to liberal values since the end of the Cold War, a development that has caught our consistently lame political establishment by surprise. The leaders of both parties, and much of the corporate America, never saw it coming.”
Well, what’s the answer? Might just add that that the article says nothing specifically about Australia.
The long march continues. Red China spoilt its baby formula industry so buys Australia’s