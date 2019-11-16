Laura and Michelle on fire

“It has been a week of catastrophe in Australia,” writes Laura Tingle this morning in a column blaming the Morrison government for the fires caused by arsonists (incited by media catastrophe-mongers) and debris hoarding in national parks. No, it hasn’t. More on that in a moment. Tingle wants the Prime Minister to Do Something now to cool the earth. Not just Australia or some portion of it – that cannot be done – but the entire planet. She believes the government could do this if only it would stop the “culture war” against wise, impartial greens and find the money. “We don’t need gotcha moments,” she writes, as she gotchas the LNP.
First of all: it has not been a week of catastrophe. Not even close. At Pozieres, 6741 Australians died. At Fromelles in 1916, 2000 Australians were killed on one day. In the summer of 1895-96, a heat wave in south-eastern Australia killed 437. A country-wide heat wave in 1911-12 killed 143. The Victorian heat wave of 1938-39 killed 438. Tingle made her mark as a stony economics journalist with a cultivated disdain for hokum (except from the mouths of Labor treasurers). She should be embarrassed to append her name to hysteria of this kind. Her stablemate Michelle Grattan is no better, of course. “It’s no time to play politics,” Grattan insists – before laying into Michael McCormack for criticising urban greens. You’re not fooling anyone, ladies.
You’re not fooling anyone, ladies.
They’re fooling themselves.
Do Laura & Michelle live in the bush? Do Laura & Michelle use coal power?
Ladies?? More like leftist harpies! (presume i can say that. Iyt is descriptive rather than an insult)
It was the Green Left who declared the culture wars in the first place.
Then soon after they declared themselves the winners.
Now they are all butt-hurt when they get a tiny bit of pushback on their dumbarse policies.
If Ms Tingle and Ms Grattan were breadwinners of a family on a modest wage of say around $50,000 and said we need to save the planet and I am happy to pay bigger energy bills and support less jobs – well you could take them seriously.
These ladies are of a different class and have that little luxury of thinking of the “big” issues and not the mundane ones many people have. Just putting aside money for emergency/health matters now is impossible for many folk, let alone putting aside money to help with power bills and keep renewables going.
Australia, particularly Queensland has always had the most variable climate in the world.
I was at a meeting the other day where someone was complaining that they. Couldn’t understand why farmers, who are most exposed to climate variability and climate change were the most sceptical about climate change.
I agreed how terrible that was, and further, observed the irony is that they have often complained to me why those most hysterical about climate change live in climate controlled apartments, drive climate controlled cars and work in climate controlled offices staring at scary model predictions on large dual screen monitors.
Jock #3213200, posted on November 16, 2019 at 11:53 am
To paraphrase Don Alhambra del Bolero (The Gondoliers):
They may be females for anything I know to the contrary BUT they are not ladies – unless they are married to knights. And on the basis of their statements, I believe them to be the benighted ones.
I can play that game.
1206 – Why Can’t We All Just Agree With Genghis
1938 – Why Can’t We All Just Agree With Adolf?
1962 – Why Can’t We All Just Agree With Khrushchev?
1994 – Why Can’t We All Just Agree With the Rwandan Hutus?
The answer, ladies, is the fascist Greens are misanthropic maniacs who are entirely wrong about everything. Every single idea or policy that they have is easily shown to be wrong, morally and/or scientifically. Their ability to be wrong about absolutely everything is almost creepy.
In response to the call to do something about climate change, Morrison should call a referendum on nuclear power.
Laura Tinkle and Michelle Scrotum pushing the GangGreen line. Kel Surpreez!
Well, listen up girls. One of the sis tahs, Jane Carosene, has a brilliant idea on making the earth cooler:
https://imgur.com/1cFY57S
You have to admit, the earth does look cooler.
Perhaps we’ll take Tingle seriously once she tones down her own lifestyle, and that of her beau?
Laura and Michelle need to check their privilege…
News in the herald sun this morning highlights the Vic Government refusing to release data on current fuel loads for any fire districts in the State other than the one hardest hit on Black Saturday. Apparently ‘the experts’ have advises them not to… appalling.
Hysterical green government media frightbats demand government policy be set by hysterical green government media frightbats.
You’d laugh if it wasn’t so insulting.
There has been much and dare I say it, much needed attention being focused on the total lack of any substantive fuel load reduction strategy and just old fashioned burning off to reduced the likely hood of wild fires come fire storms rather than an old fashioned bush fire situation as we once knew it. In response we see the typical dismissive reply from the ‘greens’; oh burning off does not prevent bush fires etc. Can the Greens please explain why then the indigenous aborigines used fire as an ecology tool for tens of thousand of years, after all they were in complete harmony with their environment and lived a pure sustainable live style. I then I suppose the Greens know better then tens of thousands of years of aboriginal culture, “we went to university instead and we know what is best for you” attitude. And by the way if you want to see a prime example of dangerous fuel load accumulation just go and visit Anderson Creek at Warrandyte right next to the local football ground and primary school which is situation just opposite the local CFA .
You forgot to mention Stalin. Just trying to be helpful,
Apropos of the foolery of some ladies I give you Anastasia Palachook’s Queensand – the comments are quite firey too ;
NSW National Parks Authority chief is pushing back against calls for more hazard reduction burns.
Meanwhile, farmers whose land borders NSW national parks are begging for the right to do the work themselves in areas that have been “locked up and forgotten” by the authority.
Our bureaucracies are increasingly the enemy of the common man and woman.
Tingle and Grattan do not see themselves as incompetent ignorant fuckwits but the jury of sensible Australians says that they are incompetent ignorant fuckwits. Both of them are nothing more than megaphones for the extreme left.
Gee…last week they were comically telling us that it was actually all the anthropogenic carbon-dioxide that was starting and fuelling the firestorms.
Their Senior Scientific Consultant, of course, is the world-renowned Professor Mickey Mouse of the C.S.I.R.O. (Crap Science Inspired by Religious Oratory).
What these Numpties need to show is how increased CO2 impacts the Triangle (or diamond) of Fire.
Something, something Climate Change is not a persuasive argument.
Nah. They can’t be THAT stupid.
Shirley?
Gawd the Australian used to push Tingle as an ‘intelluctual’
Even the Left know better than to let the Green extremists anywhere near the levers – playing the Devil’s advocate, ladies?
Why Massurit is persona non grata with bureaucrats and Greens appeasers who implement our disastrous bushfire polices:
Incidentally, by way of “small world” coincidences, the author of the piece below is the same woman who last week claimed that bushfires get simpleminded men so worked up they go home and beat the daylights out of their wives.
INFLEXIBLE red tape is putting Gladstone lives and properties at risk.
Experts are begging the Queensland Government to change fire safety and environment regulations before its “one-hat-fits-all” legislation kills someone.
There are fears countless houses across our region could go up in smoke because home owners are hamstrung by vegetation clearance rules that do not reflect the region’s diverse flora and topography.
Currently, all property owners must clear bush and trees to a maximum distance of 1.5 times the height of the tallest vegetation adjacent to their buildings or 20m, whichever is greater.
If they remove more than this, they can be penalised for damaging the environment.
Often this limited clearance zone means properties are at greater risk of destruction because there is not enough room for fire appliances to enter safely to fight the blaze.
There is also concern that people building on steep slopes cannot have a larger clear area as fire travels faster uphill.
There were 340 fires in the Gladstone local government area in the 12 months to February 28 – 308 were environmental and 32 blazes involved buildings.
Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland has written to Deputy Premier Jackie Trad asking her to amend the Vegetation Management Act and the Sustainable Planning Act and urging her to meet with it and local firefighters about Gladstone’s specific legislative needs.
“In a lot of areas, we wouldn’t consider the 20m clearance a defendable space,” RFBAQ general manager Justin Choveaux told ARM Newsdesk.
“The State Government encourages resilient communities by asking households to be prepared for danger,” Mr Choveaux said.
“If a family are not allowed to make their own home defendable, how can we build a resilient community?
“The only options are trying to defend an undefendable space and that puts yourself at risk or you clear around the property while the fire is heading your way and that is very dangerous.
“Being at imminent risk is the only time this extra vegetation clearance is legal.”
Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade first officer John Massurit said the rules meant the region’s volunteer firefighters would struggle to protect some properties.
“There is a phenomenally varied landscape here, with hill country covered by the primary producer brigades to the coastal hinterland with very small blocks or parcels of land with high fuel loads around them,” Mr Massurit said.
“The zones where the bush meets suburbia are at particular risk.
“The well-being and resilience of the community can only happen with a commonsense attitude towards clearing.
“We can’t have ‘one rule fits all’.”
Ms Trad’s office said the government was considering the RFBAQ’s request for change.
“The Palaszczuk Government recognises the importance of planning for bushfire protection and will shortly release updated bushfire mapping and guidance for councils and applicants,” a spokeswoman for Ms Trad said.
Yes, but they blame other people for it.
Coming up next week:
Laura & Michelle’s High School Reunion.
You can expect nothing better from ABC filth and their co-loons.
The Palaszczuk Government wouldn’t recognise a sensible idea if it turned into ebola and infected them.
And I hope some do.
Please refer to my comment in the Trump makes girl cry thread and substitute one lot of specifics for the other.
That may have been a bit obtuse.
What the Greens and Will.i.am have in common is an unadulterated message and no practical demonstration of how unfeasible it would be for a flight attendant to hang her racial prejudice out there on some bloke that is recognised warmly by a lot of people (myself included for his musicality and harmony), or that somehow a limited term parliament comprised of one side or the other in power has anything to do with Climate Change while totally ignoring the stupidity of the same Government’s long term care of the environment due to the inherent conditions.
A rational mind would be disrupted by these examples of self evident bullshit.
Sooner or later you will all succumb.
While I’m at it, that overfed fat fuck from the Greens is a disgrace in the minds of people who grew up with a s nose of mutual obligation.
His whole life has been about people carrying and promoting him.
He may way well try and pillory me because he’s a cripple, but I don’t give a fuck.
…sense of…
I sometimes wonder if the hosts of blogs do this based on an algorithm, but I’m a suspicious bloke.
Much more of that sort of stuff to come, even if the fire season isn’t as bad as the catastrophists suggest.
There is an opportunity here for the Government to claim the middle ground, but not as Grattan’s article suggests. A major response from the federal Government on climate adaptation (rather than mitigation) would appeal to the majority of its supporters, along with the saner elements of the Labor constituency as well as One Nation and supporters of the Party started by Laura’s father.
Leave it to the harping, ranting, sanctimonious Lefties to explain how Australia can lead the world on carbon emissions reduction even though, just to give two topical examples, the US has yet to adopt our gun laws, and China has yet to adopt the Australian ballot.
Even among bushfires, the present situation is NOT “unprecedented”; in fact, it’s not even close to our worst losses of life or property.
Check the Wikipedia article on Australian Bushfires here.
Although there is the usual ritual obeisance to global warming, e.g.
…it is perfectly clear from the chronological table that Australia has seen far worse bushfires in the past. The largest areas burned were five million hectares in 1851, 4.5 million in 1974-5, and 3.5 million in 1984-5. None of these was in the last 30 years, and the area burned so far since September this year is “only” 1 million hectares.
The death toll so far this time is 6, compared with 173 in Victoria ten years ago, 75 in 1983, 71 in 1939, 62 in 1967, 60 in 1926 and so on. So deaths are a tenth or less of what they were in multiple previous events, when the population of Australia was lower, often far lower, than it is now.
Current discussion of this issue in the Australian mainstream media is pathetically inadequate, the imprssions being conveyed are blatantly misleading, and the resultant ignorance will represent a serious impediment to saving lives and property in future.