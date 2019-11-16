Trump makes girl cry

Posted on 1:35 pm, November 16, 2019 by currencylad

9 Responses to Trump makes girl cry

  1. m0nty
    #3213309, posted on November 16, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    Mmyes, that will totally help disprove that Trump is engaging in witness intimidation. Good one, CL.

  2. FelixKruell
    #3213313, posted on November 16, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Yet still she remains more in control of her emotions than the president…

  3. mh
    #3213314, posted on November 16, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Iampeter and you have the trifecta, C.L.

  4. bemused
    #3213315, posted on November 16, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

    Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Admits Having No Knowledge of Trump Criminal Activity

    One can she why she’d cry.

  5. JohnJJJ
    #3213319, posted on November 16, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Trump is flagging her conduct in Somalia. The MSM is falling over backwards trying to show she did nothing. The ‘it was chaos’ arguments.
    That means there is something there, there.

  6. m0nty
    #3213324, posted on November 16, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    So which is it, is Yovanovitch history’s greatest monster or just a crisis actor?

    Of course, you believe both.

  7. C.L.
    #3213325, posted on November 16, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    Iampeter and you have the trifecta, C.L.

    Not sure what you mean, mh.

  8. mh
    #3213328, posted on November 16, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    You got a troll quinella.

    Monty and Felix.

  9. C.L.
    #3213338, posted on November 16, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    LOL. Right.

    Yovanovich is a known crier and was apparently tapped by Schiff to testify for dramatic effect.

