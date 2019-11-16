Laura & Michelle: Why Can’t We All Just Agree With Greens?

“It has been a week of catastrophe in Australia,” writes Laura Tingle this morning in a column blaming the Morrison government for the fires caused by arsonists (incited by media catastrophe-mongers) and debris hoarding in national parks. No, it hasn’t. More on that in a moment. Tingle wants the Prime Minister to Do Something now to cool the earth. Not just Australia or some portion of it – that cannot be done – but the entire planet. She believes the government could do this if only it would stop the “culture war” against wise, impartial greens and find the money. “We don’t need gotcha moments,” she writes, as she gotchas the LNP.
First of all: it has not been a week of catastrophe. Not even close. At Pozieres, 6741 Australians died. At Fromelles in 1916, 2000 Australians were killed on one day. In the summer of 1895-96, a heat wave in south-eastern Australia killed 437. A country-wide heat wave in 1911-12 killed 143. The Victorian heat wave of 1938-39 killed 438. Tingle made her mark as a stony economics journalist with a cultivated disdain for hokum (except from the mouths of Labor treasurers). She should be embarrassed to append her name to hysteria of this kind. Her stablemate Michelle Grattan is no better, of course. “It’s no time to play politics,” Grattan insists – before laying into Michael McCormack for criticising urban greens. You’re not fooling anyone, ladies.
If Ms Tingle and Ms Grattan were breadwinners of a family on a modest wage of say around $50,000 and said we need to save the planet and I am happy to pay bigger energy bills and support less jobs – well you could take them seriously.
These ladies are of a different class and have that little luxury of thinking of the “big” issues and not the mundane ones many people have. Just putting aside money for emergency/health matters now is impossible for many folk, let alone putting aside money to help with power bills and keep renewables going.
Australia, particularly Queensland has always had the most variable climate in the world.
I was at a meeting the other day where someone was complaining that they. Couldn’t understand why farmers, who are most exposed to climate variability and climate change were the most sceptical about climate change.
I agreed how terrible that was, and further, observed the irony is that they have often complained to me why those most hysterical about climate change live in climate controlled apartments, drive climate controlled cars and work in climate controlled offices staring at scary model predictions on large dual screen monitors.
In response to the call to do something about climate change, Morrison should call a referendum on nuclear power.
News in the herald sun this morning highlights the Vic Government refusing to release data on current fuel loads for any fire districts in the State other than the one hardest hit on Black Saturday. Apparently ‘the experts’ have advises them not to… appalling.