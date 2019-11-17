Lefties eating each other: Comedy edition

David Penberthy is always worth reading – a lefty who is slowly being mugged by reality. Today he comments on the politics of the current bush fires.

In 2019 a natural disaster is a chance to share damning CSIRO data on Twitter about world climate trends to prove that Scott Morrison has got blood on his hands. In 2019, a natural disaster is a chance to share your view that it’s the Greens who are basically murderers because they oppose land clearing – with the added ironic suggestion that that some of their supporters may have actually died as a result of the policies they support. What a disgrace this past few days has been. … In less than a decade we have got to a point where the starting point for many, at the point the fires start, is to set up the deck chairs, chill the sauv blanc, and settle in for an afternoon of online ranting about who’s to blame.

Okay – so he starts off with the “a pox on all your houses” approach. A moderate wishy washy but sensible bourgeois approach to doing things. But then:

Barnaby aside, it’s the Greens who have taken podium honours for outrageousness. The thing that struck me most about their posturing is how utterly useless and remote they are from the real lives of those Australians who have been fighting to survive. Bandt is the most soft-handed waste of space you could imagine. There’s blokes you would ring if you were in a scrape, and then there’s Adam Bandt, the polar opposite of the King Gee guy, whom if you rang to lend a hand would be over in a jiffy, to make you some yoghurt. This dweeby Melbourne academic spent much of last weekend revving up his base with accusations of bloodshed towards the Prime Minister. Not since the actor Sean Penn paddled around New Orleans in circles in a row boat after Hurricane Katrina has one progressive done so little to help so many.

That’s awesome. Harsh. Fair. Funny.

Here Penbo is building up into what must be one of the dumbest things I have ever seen in Australian national politics.

The Greens’ posturing plunged to a nadir when key members of their Senate leadership chose to hold a press conference with the domestic violence campaigner Sherele Moody. While I am reluctant to denounce Moody in a unilateral sense, as she is doing valuable work in mapping the scourge of domestic violence and its almost uniformly female and child victims, she had an absolute shocker this week where she misrepresented the work of an academic to state incorrectly there was evidence that male firefighters were more likely to bash their partners after bushfires. It was a terrible error, especially when you consider there are 3000 men (and women) across Queensland and NSW who still hadn’t even made it home yet from volunteering to fight the fires.

What were they thinking? I’ve seen a lot of criticism this week of Tracey Spicer – who admittedly stuffed up – but to go out accusing fireys of wholesale domestic violence while the fires are still burning is beyond being astonishingly stupid.