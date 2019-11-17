Over and over again and expecting different results

Posted on 1:39 am, November 17, 2019 by currencylad

CNN: Top Democrats privately concede major shift in public opinion on impeachment is unlikely.

In a private meeting this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top lieutenants were skeptical about the prospects of a dramatic shift in opinion even as public impeachment hearings began this week, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The upshot, the sources said: Democrats need to move forward with impeachment proceedings even if the politics are murky, noting that even during Richard Nixon’s presidency most of the public was divided until soon before he was forced to resign.

To recap: the impeachment hoax was designed to cover up the crimes of the Biden family … which came to prominent public attention during the Ukraine hoax … which was conceived to cover up the Russia hoax … which was orchestrated to cover up the illegal surveillance of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

2 Responses to Over and over again and expecting different results

  1. Knuckle Dragger
    #3213768, posted on November 17, 2019 at 2:14 am

    Excellent recap, and perfectly put.

    Flogs.

  2. mh
    #3213769, posted on November 17, 2019 at 2:17 am

    Dr Fred Lenin summed it up nicely on the Open thread

    Dr Fred Lenin
    #3213492, posted on November 16, 2019 at 5:02 pm
    I am surprised the owners of the US decromats allowing this damaging fiasco to continue , its devaluing the party they spent so much money buying , they are handing over control of their asset ( the decromat party) to the fools of career polticians they own . Bit of a slip up there schwartzie (soros) ,you are losing it ,penalty for living so long .
    These decromats are just so up themselves they dont realise they are committing electoral suicide just keep feeding them the nooses and they will use them on themselves , a common trait of left wing politicians .
    Just waiting for comrade andrews mob to self destruct ,alp governments do it all the time in Victoria ,its a pleasure to watch it happen

