The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women

Dear ABC: If you’re going to push ‘social change’ 24/7 – about Women still battling sexism in the workplace, for example – at least require your ism roundsmen to come up with better sob stories than this one:

Simone Loone was Tasmania’s first female electrical contractor

and used to receive phone calls asking for “Simon.”

The lady in this famous image – ‘migrant’ to California Florence Thompson – didn’t own a phone. On the day the picture was taken, she couldn’t feed her hungry children. The peas she and her husband travelled to pick had frozen in the ground overnight and were ruined. Consequently, there was no work available and no money to be made. The photographer was celebrated Great Depression photo-journalist, Dorothea Lange. Owens told Lange “they had been living on frozen vegetables from the surrounding fields and birds that the children killed.” Mrs Thompson had three more children (that’s 10). They all survived these grim years. Eventually, her children bought her a home in Modesto, CAL. She died, aged 80, in 1983. A daughter, Katherine, told CNN in 2008: “She didn’t eat sometimes, but she made sure us children ate.” Her gravestone reads: “FLORENCE LEONA THOMPSON Migrant Mother – A Legend of the Strength of American Motherhood.”