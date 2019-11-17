The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women

Posted on 9:28 pm, November 17, 2019 by currencylad

Dear ABC: If you’re going to push ‘social change’ 24/7 – about Women still battling sexism in the workplace, for example – at least require your ism roundsmen to come up with better sob stories than this one:

Simone Loone was Tasmania’s first female electrical contractor
and used to receive phone calls asking for “Simon.”

“Destitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age 32. Nipomo, Calif, 1936.”
(Library of Congress)

The lady in this famous image – ‘migrant’ to California Florence Thompson – didn’t own a phone. On the day the picture was taken, she couldn’t feed her hungry children. The peas she and her husband travelled to pick had frozen in the ground overnight and were ruined. Consequently, there was no work available and no money to be made. The photographer was celebrated Great Depression photo-journalist, Dorothea Lange. Owens told Lange “they had been living on frozen vegetables from the surrounding fields and birds that the children killed.” Mrs Thompson had three more children (that’s 10). They all survived these grim years. Eventually, her children bought her a home in Modesto, CAL. She died, aged 80, in 1983. A daughter, Katherine, told CNN in 2008: “She didn’t eat sometimes, but she made sure us children ate.” Her gravestone reads: “FLORENCE LEONA THOMPSON Migrant Mother – A Legend of the Strength of American Motherhood.”

  2. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3214494, posted on November 17, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Calling her Simon would almost be indictable these days, if the ABC, had its way under: Using A Carriage Service To Menace, Harass or Cause Offence. .

  3. Candy
    #3214498, posted on November 17, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    What suffering and hardship.
    I can’t help but wonder why her husband could not refrain sexually and just leave her alone. How much she and the children starved and suffered.

