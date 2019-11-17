You couldn’t make it up!

Clear a fire break and go to gaol.

Here in Western Australia farmer Szulc cleared a 20 wide break through scrubby regrowth on his own land, and they sent him to jail for 15 months. No heritage trees were destroyed, no rare orchids went extinct. It had all been cleared back in 1983 and regrown. His property was next to state land and he wanted to reduce the fire risk. He’d been ordered in court to fill in forms and ask permission. But it was his land, he felt that was wrong, so he cleared it. His action was both as a farmer and as a protest — an act of civil disobedience. For that, he earned a short mention on an ABC page once, was not nominated for a Nobel or an Oscar, and the UN didn’t ask him to dinner.

Bonus. Travel pics from Vienna.

Living high among the Austrian economists at the Austrian National Bank. Stuffed egg with salmon and trout caviar.

Afternoon tea at Cafe Sacher Wein (a chocolate shop).

Chatting with the doorman at Cafe Central. The doorman is a statue of Peter Altenberg, a modernist writer and poet who drank at the cafe with the likes of Freud and Trotsky and everyone else who was anyone in arts and letters before they had blogs to exchange ideas.

Hong Kong. Looking south towards the airport.

Cattle in the vicinity of the Great Buddha at the end of the cable car ride.