Ever wonder why real wages are falling?

METRO TUNNEL COSTS COULD BLOWOUT TO $3B
A messy fight is looming over who will pay the huge extra costs of the Metro Tunnel, with the Andrew Government reportedly warned the total blowout of..
The Metro Tunnel is Victoria’s very own NBN, although there are quite a few others like it but not quite as draining although very bad as well. There was the desal plant, and the billion spent on the Miki Card, getting rid of level crossings in the city, others too, but this one is big big time. Infrastructure spending at its absolute stupidest. The above story is a snippet from the H-S this morning.
There are economic idiots everywhere, but the biggest ones are the ones who think government infrastructure projects like this are good for the economy. Even the Premier is beginning to see what a black hole this is. Construction everywhere you turn in the City, whole city blocks turned into construction sites, billions of dollars being spent, and not a dollar’s worth of actual value-adding output anywhere to be seen. We are looking here at immense costs, for which there will NEVER be a single cent of profit ever earned.
Keynesian economics was once only about getting an economy out of a recession. Now it’s about massive and permanent deficits coupled with massive and permanent forms of public waste. Now they have overrun their original costs to $3 billion, but there is more than just the tunnel that comes with all of this. Victoria is bankrupt in the same way that economic theory is bankrupt. I was just up in Sydney and they are about to finally start running their idiotic streetcars down George Street. That, too, will never turn a dollar of profit, which means it will never ever repay its costs in the benefits it provides. Pure waste but presented as a public benefit. My biggest query is always why isn’t this obvious?
Modern economic theory is a disaster for anyone whose government believes any and all of it. Public spending has its role, but is a drain on an economy’s productivity. Oddly because of the Keynesian nature of the National Accounts, all of this will show up as growth in GDP even though it is nothing of the kind. And there will be many people employed, except not employed on projects that will add to the economy’s net level of real production. They are not value adding. They may create a dollar’s worth of value, but for each dollar of value created it will cost much much more than a dollar. Why does this make sense to anyone?
Don’t forget the $1 billion that the Hunchback of Spring Street paid to stop the EastWest Link (which, at least by the standards of public infrastructure, actually makes sense to anyone who’s seen the Eastern Freeway traffic grind to a halt and bank up where the freeway just stops at Hoddle St).
I remember when the monorail went in and at the time I was a young and naive protestor who thought it was a plain dumb idea (and that’s been proven, it was massively uneconomic and usually ran empty) but I also thought that people protesting might discourage government from doing something stupid. It was a peaceful protest without morons throwing themselves in front of cars like happens these days.
So they have only just finished ripping the useless monorail back out again and then Sydney got a case of “tram envy” because Melbourne declared itself a great city (well they would say that) and God know why but I suppose the NSW government felt the need to blow as much money as possible. At least these new trams probably will not run empty like the monorail did, but I agree they will be constant loss making and propped up by Western Sydney taxpayers who never use the facility.
Oh here we go.
The inevitable unforeseen “blowout.”
This is how things roll with the Five Families in New York.
The only difference here is that our mafia corruption is legal.
My biggest query is always why isn’t this obvious?
Because we are governed by very dim people.
Now they have overrun their original costs to $3 billion…
Will any of the no doubt numerous project mangers lose their job and be barred from future contracts?
the payback to the CFMEU must be worth it in future election funding surely..
The Metro Tunnel construction hasn’t been entirely welcomed by some city residents:
“… The public profile of tunnel works increased through the end of 2017, with Lord Mayor Robert Doyle complaining that the City of Melbourne’s pest controllers were being overwhelmed by rats disturbed by underground works …” (Wiki).
Interesting fact:
The big red TBM (tunnel boring machine) is named Joan after former Premier Joan Kirner (RIP).
I agree in so far as the infrastructure is designed to increase GDP/employment. A waste.
But there is some benefit when these infrastructure projects actually deliver value – shorter commutes. We are adding massive numbers of people to our major cities each year, so we need some infrastructure spending to keep our roads/rail etc from being swamped.
Except that never was a problem, because Darling Harbour is a very easy walk from Sydney CBD, and also an easy walk on the other side from what has become the hipster student and ABC hangout around Ultimo.
Eventually they put a light rail link directly from Central train station to the edge of Darling Harbour and that does get used, but it’s only saving you a five minute very easy walk. The whole Monorail project never even made the attempt to link up with existing transport options.
What’s more, if you want to walk or cycle between Ultimo and Sydney CBD or even the banking district out past Wynyard, or even the Casino and pub area down at Pyrmont … then Darling Harbour provides the most direct way to get to those places so it automatically picks up passing pedestrian traffic. There never was a problem in any way shape or form getting people coming into Darling Harbour. The monorail was a bad solution to an imaginary problem.
All caused by government policy in the first place and completely arse about.
But this is all OPM.
And of course, the “so-called-experts” ignore the cost of imposing the taxation to raise the money to spend on these White Elephants.
If we don’t get $1.50 of value from every $1 of tax spent, then we all become poorer.
Which (I think) is Steve’s point.
I will give this much to NSW – the new interconnecting tunnels are going to be a boon.
The M4 finishing in Strathfield and all three lanes being squeezed onto Parrammatta Road was a ridiculous situation. Now it will not only flow to the city underground, but it will connect with other motorways underground. You will be able to go from Lapstone in the mountains to the airport or the ACT without a traffic light.
Also creating tunnels to get you from the south to the north – instead of duplicating crossing where the Harbour Bridge is – requiring all the same traffic to choke along the same roads to have a choice of crossings they are going to have crossing points elsewhere.
They screw up a lot of things, but this is sorely needed infrastructure.
You could see the same thing in the geeat depression. Believe it or not the NSW railways actually turned a profit, which is why states kept their trains. After building a gazillion miles of branch lines as infrastructure to open up the country, the collective drag meant they never made a profit again.
It’s not public spending, it’s public theft. It’s a means of transferring other people’s money into the pockets of their maaaaaaates so that they can then later give the pollies and PS a sinecure and also donate money to the Labor Party via the Unions who benefit the most.
The projects are vastly overinflated but the public have no idea and no recourse to correct it if they do.
Anyone ever notice how many working holiday people you see on these projects? Because the Unions and Government can easily rob them of their Super. Every single person employed on Government projects is a cash cow for the thieving Union spivs, Labor maaaaates and bankers.
If a private company was engaged in this level of criminality and corruption there would be a National emergency declared.
Typical of inner city latte drinking academic. Kates might not have noticed, but the commute in Melbourne has become difficult for anyone not living in the inner suburbs. Improved transit infrastructure is long overuse – as it is in Sydney, where the corruption of planning promoted housing developments with no services of any kind.
No, you’ve got it all wrong. The Hunchback of Spring Street has told us.
Tunnels to let traffic flow, rather than choking inadequate streets, is bad policy, and it’s worth spending $1 billion of taxpayers’ money to stop it happening.