The plan to deindustrialise the nation appears to be working

Jo Nova reports on some more alarming developments in The People’s Republic of Victoria.

Manufacturers are drawing up contingency plans to shift operations out of Victoria this summer as fears of blackouts and sky-high electricity prices for the March quarter keep nerves on edge. While worries about blackouts in Victoria have eased in the past three months, Coca-Cola chief executive Alison Watkins said on Friday the company was prepared to beef up manufacturing in other states should the worst-case scenario eventuate in Victoria and generation fall short of demand.

Bluescope Steel and Pratt (boxes) have invested heavily in the US to get the benefit of cheaper power. Our three aluminium refineries are at risk and people in the wind industry are happy about this because they see the demise of refining as another nail in the coffin of coal power.

Amusing developments in South Australia, the spearhead of the crash dummy.

South Australia rushing to add another lean green jet engine to the fleet by summer: The new generator, an Aeroderivative Open Cycle Gas Turbine, is a variation of a jet plane engine and has the capacity to reach full load within five minutes from start. The new turbine is more environmentally friendly, using half the amount of fuel of other generators on site. The Hallett power station at Canowie, around 210 kilometres north of Adelaide, currently has 12 operating turbines with total generation capacity of 203 MW, enough to power over 60,000 South Australian homes. — Energy Australia

What is fake and what is news?

Viewing the BBC news in Hong Kong on the weekend, we discovered that the Australian Barrier Reef has lost almost half its coral and there is a furious battle being mounted to save it. There was a report on the Sri Lankan election (a very big turnout), the (possibly good) populist revolt in Bolivia to force a re-run of the election, the (possibly not so good) Yellow Vest protest in France to mark the anniversary of the movement and major civil disturbance in Iran prompted by a hike in petrol prices. Chile all over again! Clearly fuel and power prices are becoming a trigger for populist revolts around the world, but not yet in Australia!