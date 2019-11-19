Them’s fighting words

Craig Emerson landed a few heavy hits on the Greens today in an AFR op-ed.

When I entered parliament in 1998, attacks on “economic rationalism” were all the rage on the progressive side of politics. I showed Bob Hawke a draft of my first speech, where I wrote we surely should not support economic irrationalism. He strongly approved. I told parliament that One Nation and other national socialists were the champions of economic irrationalism —tariff and financial policies that would impoverish Australian workers and destroy jobs. Yet more than 20 years later, national socialism is resurgent. But so is international green socialism – a variant of white supremacism, where well-off greens demand the races of Asia and Africa forgo economic development using fossil fuels to rectify the sins we white, affluent humans have inflicted on the planet.

Green socialism is white supremacism. Now I’ve arguing for years that a lot of international tax policy, for example, is a form of fiscal imperialism. Where rich countries get to impose their political preferences on poor countries. Craig has escalated. It is awesome. He is correct.

What is far more interesting to my mind is that Craig Emerson just having finished off the Labor review of their election loss has decided to belt the Greens and to belt them hard. The rest of the op-ed is about the importance of civility and moderation and being sensible etc. in public debate. I suspect we might see the ALP distancing themselves from the Greens and trying to take the moderate centre. Certainly in economic policy that is where they need to be if they hope to have more success in coming elections.