ABC survey: One Nation supporters most open to science

Another day another result from the ABC’s Australia Talks “survey.” The national broadcaster is still pretending Australia Talks is a scientific audit of “more than 54,000 Australians.” It is, in fact – as whistleblower Gerard Henderson has shown – an entirely in-house poll of dedicated left-wing ABC viewers. Resultantly, all of its findings are close to worthless as measures of national opinion. But that doesn’t mean they don’t tell us something about the oddball beliefs of leftists. Today’s instalment purports to measure the “national” response to the question, Are there more than two genders? The figures are very interesting:

The results clearly show that the more left-wing an ABC viewer is, the more likely he or she is to reject scientific truth for ideological reasons. This has useful applications for understanding how some Australians see a whole raft of nationally important topics, starting with ‘climate change.’ Other stubbonly truth-proof subjects like the “gender pay gap,” domestic violence in Aboriginal townships, the comparative health benefits of traditionally parented families, the moral status of foetuses and the guilt of Cardinal George Pell would likely show similar imperviousness to reality in the same cohorts. This is truly disturbing.