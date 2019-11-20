David Leyonhjelm guest post. A generation of parasites

If James Packer was down to his last $60 million, with no more than the apartment he recently purchased in the Crown Sydney Residences in Sydney plus less than $263,250 in the bank, or $394,500 if he was to remarry, he would be eligible for an age pension when he turns 67.
Packer has paid significant taxes in Australia all his life, as have his companies. If entitlement to a pension is a reflection of the gratitude of a nation towards those who have contributed, he is more than entitled.
He has 15 years before he reaches pension age, allowing time to rearrange his finances to meet the eligibility criteria. Options include giving money away, although not in the five years prior to reaching pension age, spending it on expensive holidays (right up until the date of assessment), and investing in upgrades to the apartment (on which there are no limits).
He would not be unusual if he did any of these. Every year, tens of thousands of Australians give money to their children, buy funeral bonds, take overseas trips and upgrade their home, simply to qualify for the pension. There is no shortage of specialist financial advisers helping them do it.
Most people would agree that someone with a $60 million apartment should not be eligible for a pension. And yet, with the family home excluded from the pension assets test, that is the reality.
Obviously, Packer is highly unlikely to be interested in qualifying for the pension. But there are a lot of people with homes worth $10 million, $5 million or $1 million who are very keen. According to an analysis by the Australian National University, more than 255,000 live on taxpayer-funded pensions while owning homes worth more than $1 million. Almost 30,000 of them live in homes worth more than $2 million.
The cost of paying pensions to people in houses worth at least $1 million is more than $6.3 billion a year, of a total cost to taxpayers of about $50 billion for all age pensions. This enormous cost of pensions is a major reason it is so difficult to return the budget to surplus. Moreover, quite a lot of those taxpayers are actually a lot less wealthy than those receiving a pension, particularly the ones with multi-million-dollar houses.
I am a firm believer in the effect of incentives on behaviour. Fairly obviously, the incentive to qualify for the age pension, including both the income, health benefits and various discounts, is enormously strong. The baby boomer generation, of which I am a member, has responded to this by learning how to take advantage of it, at massive cost to other generations. They have become, quite literally, a parasitic generation.
Clearly, the incentives need to change so the age pension returns to its original purpose. This should occur gradually and reassuringly, so that those affected have time to adjust to the fact that they are not poor and can look after themselves, but it absolutely must occur. The country cannot afford to be generous to those in need if it is being generous to those who are not in need.
The baby boomers will of course trot out their objections: I’ve paid taxes all my life; the government promised everyone a pension in 1945; you are forcing me out of my house; it’s not my fault my house is worth so much; why should my profligate neighbour get a pension and not me; and, this is stealing my kids’ inheritance. The assistance of younger generations may be needed to point out why they are wrong.
As to what pension eligibility ought to be, there are several options. One is to include an imputed return on house values in the income test. That would require the government to place a value on dwellings, but the median value of houses, units and townhouses by town or suburb is easy enough to work out.
Another might be to relax the eligibility criteria but treat pensions as taxable income, creating an incentive to generate additional cash including through the release of equity in the family home.
There are other options too but, irrespective of how it is achieved, something must be done. It is simply immoral for taxpayers who don’t even own a house to be funding the pensions of those who could be living in a $60 million house. Incentives that promote parasitism cannot be defended.
David Leyonhjelm is a former senator for the Liberal Democrats
It is the deplorable sense that the country should give them money what they don’t need it to live day to day that gives me the shits.
When did entitlement trump self sufficiency?
David, I’m not overwhelmed you consider a $1 or $2 million home in Syd or Melb out of the ordinary. It most certainly isn’t. No, I’ll never receive a pension so I’m not conflicted in saying this..
Bollocks on stilts.
The vast majority of people receiving pensions would also qualify for DSP. Work preventing infirmity at age 67 is pretty common, especially for people who have had arduous lives. Who are also the sort of people who will not’ve been able to put together a suitable SMSF tally.
The energy used in complaining about pensioners with houses would be better applied to unemployed people with surfboards. Why not send them to the Riverina to pick fruit? They’re capable of that, unlike 67 year olds.
And no I am not 67 and I intend never to take a pension, God willing.
I knew it, this clown only offers a big government solution to someone who through no fault of their own, has had the value of their home skyrocket through big government endorsed population ponzy scheme.
Leyonhjelm is a socialist.
Leyonhjelm is a socialist.
That’s a lot nicer than what I would call him.
I am a self funded retiree, no pension for me now or ever. I’m 70.
The rules are fair and it’s not a crime to have a nice home and a few bob in the bank.
How about we get rid of pensions for the political class first, after all, a few years working for the state and they would have
stolenreceived more than enough Aldi bags to see out their parasitic days.
What a freaking clown. I’m with Rohan.
Not everyone had Kerry for a father.
House valuations have turned 1920s humble houses into multi-million homes. In the past death duties paid by the ‘middle class’ used to cut down what children inherited. The ‘upper class’ I believed used trusts. The ‘poor’, of course, didn’t have property. Will this new order of ‘egalitarianism’ be legislated by ‘poor’ politicians’? And be administrated by ‘poor’ bureaucrats’? Would it not be better to reduce the costs imposed on all by government?
Wait till Socialist Dave decides to introduce death duty breaks to your family when you decide to “volunteer” for euthanasia by the age of 75.
Meanwhile this parasite has his parliamentary pension indexed above inflation for life, irrespective of what his personal net worth might be.
Here’s the problem with thinking $1 or $2 million homes means it’s a lot of money. Ordinarily it is a lot of money if it’s is used to fund everyday consumption. That’s because in real terms or at least in the way prices for goods etc have fallen materially against the upward move of an Australian home in the big cities, you can fund decent consumption in later years with that amount of money. However, selling that home, where are going to live? You still need to buy a house of flat.