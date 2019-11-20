Every lie that’s fit to print

The others they delete. A story in three tweets with the link to follow.
AFP is withdrawing this story.
The author of the report has clarified that his figures do not represent the number of children currently in migration-related US detention, but the total number of children in migration-related US detention in 2015.
We will delete the story. https://t.co/p30UjEWl7u
— AFP news agency (@AFP) November 19, 2019
Don’t delete the story — just use a time machine to go back to 2015 to do your job back then instead of going on an eight year vacation. pic.twitter.com/TJL44ftcbk
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 19, 2019
This is incredible.
A story got run because it could be used to make Trump look bad.
Once it was confirmed that the story was during Obama’s presidency and thus not blameable on Trump, story gets pulled. https://t.co/ghDDkkAM0n
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 19, 2019
Via Ace of Spades.
“Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour”
MSM protecting BO?
I am shocked!
I notice they said, “We will bury this story, and hopefully it will all go away.”
What they would have said, if they were honest reporters of the news, “The following story is totally wrong because (etc etc.). The reporter knew it was wrong. We apologise.”
But, they don’t, do they.
It reminds me of the time a widely publicised photo of a young children in a detention cage was used to show how evil President Trump was.
But crickets from the Left when it turned out it was taken a couple of years before, during the Obama administration.
You have to give the Left points for chutzpah and gross hypocrisy, though.
Indeed. Because they get away with it. Every. Single. Time.
This little stuff-up won’t give them pause for a minute.
Not this time. Paul Barry’s brutal excoriation of AFP on Media Watch next Monday is going to go viral. Globally viral over the whole wide world.