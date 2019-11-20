Every lie that’s fit to print

The others they delete. A story in three tweets with the link to follow.

AFP is withdrawing this story. The author of the report has clarified that his figures do not represent the number of children currently in migration-related US detention, but the total number of children in migration-related US detention in 2015. We will delete the story. https://t.co/p30UjEWl7u — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 19, 2019

Don’t delete the story — just use a time machine to go back to 2015 to do your job back then instead of going on an eight year vacation. pic.twitter.com/TJL44ftcbk — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 19, 2019

This is incredible. A story got run because it could be used to make Trump look bad. Once it was confirmed that the story was during Obama’s presidency and thus not blameable on Trump, story gets pulled. https://t.co/ghDDkkAM0n — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 19, 2019

Via Ace of Spades.