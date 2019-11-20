Every lie that’s fit to print

Posted on 4:39 pm, November 20, 2019 by Steve Kates

The others they delete. A story in three tweets with the link to follow.

Via Ace of Spades.

This entry was posted in Media, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Every lie that’s fit to print

  1. max
    #3216699, posted on November 20, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour”

  2. stackja
    #3216701, posted on November 20, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    MSM protecting BO?
    I am shocked!

  3. Cynic of Ayr
    #3216702, posted on November 20, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    I notice they said, “We will bury this story, and hopefully it will all go away.”
    What they would have said, if they were honest reporters of the news, “The following story is totally wrong because (etc etc.). The reporter knew it was wrong. We apologise.”
    But, they don’t, do they.

  4. Lee
    #3216709, posted on November 20, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    It reminds me of the time a widely publicised photo of a young children in a detention cage was used to show how evil President Trump was.

    But crickets from the Left when it turned out it was taken a couple of years before, during the Obama administration.

    You have to give the Left points for chutzpah and gross hypocrisy, though.

  5. jupes
    #3216711, posted on November 20, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    You have to give the Left points for chutzpah and gross hypocrisy, though.

    Indeed. Because they get away with it. Every. Single. Time.

    This little stuff-up won’t give them pause for a minute.

  6. Snoopy
    #3216713, posted on November 20, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Indeed. Because they get away with it. Every. Single. Time.

    Not this time. Paul Barry’s brutal excoriation of AFP on Media Watch next Monday is going to go viral. Globally viral over the whole wide world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.