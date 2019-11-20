High Court will have to overturn itself to reject Pell appeal

Law scholar Russel Marks – writing at the left-of-centre The Saturday Paper – explains why.
Time and time again, the High Court has asserted this test, and it is surprising how often state appeal courts depart from it.
It’s called kicking the can down the road. If that’s accurate, it means innocent people’s lives are being ruined as they await justice because lower courts don’t want to be insensitive to alleged victims.
Not all ‘victims’ are the same.
The ‘kids’ story never made any sense.
Like the Lindy case never made any sense.
Pell’s appeal will now be heard by the High Court, most likely next year. Its consistent approach to these cases means there is a good chance Pell will succeed. If that happens, the court could acquit him of all charges, in which case his story will become a cautionary tale about the dangers of wrongful convictions. Like everything else about this case, the cultural fallout will be immense.
This article was first published in the print edition of The Saturday Paper on Nov 16, 2019 as “Pell’s appeal to the High Court”.
Timeline set down for George Pell appeal – The Canberra Times, November 19 2019 – 6:07PM.
George Pell’s lawyers have less than two months to tell Australia’s highest court why the sex offender’s convictions should be overturned.
A timeline for the Catholic cardinal’s High Court case has been set down, with written submissions on his behalf due by January 8.
However, the High Court has agreed to hear Pell’s case to plead his innocence, before deciding whether to grant special leave to hear the appeal.
Prosecutors have until February 5 to respond to the cardinal’s arguments, with Pell then to respond by February 26.
The High Court has previously held hearings within about a month of parties making their submissions.
Thanks for that, P.
Wasn’t there a whole bunch of evidence that was ignored or not allowed to be submitted in Pell’s defence?
Exactly.
One of my legal friend pointed to this important and binding on lower courts decisiona out to me a long time ago: which was one of the grounds on which the decision in Brother Tyrrell’s case was overturned iirc.
Have read the original High Court case I was convinced the Victorian court of appeal must allow Cardinal Pell’s appeal and stunned that the majority appear to have ignored that high Court decision.
Jeremy Gans made the same point.
In the original case the girl claimed rope but was still ‘intact’ among many other telling inconsistencies.
Juries and courts of appeal seem to be hoodwinked by a notion that ‘they’ wouldn’t say such revolting things happened if it wasn’t true.
Oh yes they would
For all sorts of reasons.
Better to wait for the HC decision that waste time with this sort of undergraduate thumbsucking.
Never heard of Russel Marks…one reason my be this statement:
Of course there was something they could have said or done – they could have addressed (or at least better addressed) the deficiencies in their evidence that the majority in the Court of Appeal noted. The majority didn’t just rely on whether the complainant was believable. They considered the obstacles to conviction raised by the defence.
As Felix so astutely pointed out the other day, the Cardinal did not hire a sky-writer to spell out across the skies “I am innocent of anything improper” kind of shows that he knows he is guilty of something.
Amiright?
Unfortunately, courts don’t make decisions based on ‘what makes sense’.
And the Chamberlain case is not really instructive. Lindy Chamberlain’s appeal was rejected by the High Court in 1984. Subsequently new evidence came to light (Azaria’s clothes) and improvements in forensic science cast doubt on a key piece of evidence (claimed blood found in the Chamberlains’ car.)
It’s a mug’s game to presume to know what the High Court will decide. But what I will venture to say is I always thought Pell’s best shot at overturning his conviction was in the Court of Criminal Appeal. The Victorian CCA has in the past erred on the side of the accused, vacating convictions and entering acquittals in their place. Ironically it was these decisions which were overturned by the High Court, sending messages to the CCA they were being too lenient. If the High Court overturns George Pell’s conviction they will effectively be saying, in response to their earlier decisions, the CCA has gone too far in the other direction.
In terms optics — which of course have nothing to do with how the case will be decided — some people observed a certain resemblance between Chief Justice Anne Ferguson and Julia Gillard. Get ready for the next installment of ‘She looks like Julia Gillard,’ when the public sees Pell’s case pleaded before the Chief Justice of the High Court of Australia!
The defence is not required to produce “evidence” of innocence, Felix.
You continue to struggle with this simple concept.