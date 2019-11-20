Is Victoria going bankrupt?

I’d heard vaguely about selling off bits of Vic Roads but not about the rest. From ‘Disaster’: Union boss slams private sector involvement in VicRoads.
“The Andrews Labor government has already sold off the Land Titles and Registry Office and it appears VicRoads’ most sensitive functions are next in line,” Ms Darmanin said.
That is incredible! Labor Governments do not privatise. They do not “work in co-operation with the private sector to provide better services.” But what they often do, when they have run out of other peoples’ money, is look inside every hollow log to find spare cash when every other source of revenue has already been spent and committed.
Comes with this today: Extra $14.5bn spent on Labor states’ bureaucracy splurge.
Victoria and Queensland have supercharged their public sector workforces, hiring more than 100,000 new staff over the past five years at a cost to taxpayers of an extra $14.5bn a year in wages and salaries.
Staff numbers in the two biggest Labor states have swollen about five times faster than in NSW, according to analysis by the NSW Treasury, which found NSW had experienced the slowest growth nationwide in both headcount and dollar cost.
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, whose government has faced criticism over the adequacy of its workforce during the recent bushfires, said his state was focused on frontline staff and not “bloated backroom bureaucracy”.
Incredible difference in attitude between NSW and the Labor states. When and if Labor finally gets tossed out in Victoria, they will leave a disaster behind that no one will be able to fix. Socialists only know how to plunder. They know nothing about what it takes to create wealth and prosperity.
But what bothers me even more is how bizarre economic theory has become that no one working in Treasury can any longer even see what the problem is.
Liberty quote.
The people in charge of central agencies are labor party operatives these days. Line agencies are also led by party operatives, but without quite the same level of connections and thus rely on the favour of the central agency mandarins.
When the libs are in power they accept the recommendations of these very same people for filling vacancies. The ministers seem to like the introductions these people can provide them.
Entropy – Australia’s ‘deep state’.
On the other hand, APS employee numbers have fallen by 12.0% from their peak of 167,338 in June 2012 to 147,237 on June 2019
‘The people in charge of central agencies are labor party operatives these days’
In the APS? Names, please.
Andrews is following alp tradition like Kirner ,you stuff everything you touch , leave a total mess ,get the people into debt trying to keep your miserable little career in politics and finally get voted out of government . Then in opposition ,you forget the past and bitterly attack the new government for being too slow fixing the shambles you made . You know in a few years the stupd punters will get sick of the austerity as the new government struggles to complete the job of fixing the mess you made. Then you promise free stuff to the punters ,get re elected and commence wrecking the achievments of the previous government in fixing your last mess . Its a cyclic thing ,happens every time .
Abolish Career Politics ,Save Our Country !
The Revolution has been locked in unswervingly.
OBOR debt never has to be repaid, it is just like a pensioner taking out a reverse mortgage on her house. When the inevitable time arrives, the title just transfers to the OBOR reverse mortgage holder.