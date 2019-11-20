Paul Haw-Haw

Everybody knows you never go full Evatt
The Chinese Communist Party’s most outspoken adviser, Paul Keating, is in the news again for doing what he nowadays seems to do best: trashing the West for Beijing. Ignoring the crimes of the world’s biggest prison state, the China Development Bank consigliere has dismissed the United States as yesterday’s superpower and again attacked Australian intelligence agencies. Interestingly, his speech on Monday at the Australian Strategic Forum (transcript) attracted none of the “foreign influence” concerns the Attorney-General’s department exhibited in relation to the CPAC gathering addressed by Tony Abbott in August. In addition to scarifying intelligence officials for being on guard against escalating Chinese espionage, Mr Keating also charged them (without evidence) of making spy-thriller information “drops” to reporters. He also accused the Morrison government and “do-gooder journalists” of a conspiracy to calumniate China in the eyes of the public. “The media has been up to its ears in it,” he claimed. And still they applaud.
You don’t have to be a national security fusspot to see such words – from a former prime minister, no less – as both treacherous and unhinged. Ridiculing the incumbent government; criticising a free press for its interest in Chinese subversion; accusing ASIO and allied agencies of wilfully corrupting foreign policy out of malice. This demonology is a temperamental amalgam of H.V. Evatt on Molotov, Lionel Murphy on spooks and Gough Whitlam on Mao. Dr Evatt predominates in the mix. Mr Keating Potemkinises a totalitarian state, bolsters its mythical unstoppable-force supremacism and limits Australia to forelock-tugging. Ironically, the latter was one of Mr Keating’s favourite insults in the 1980s when he mocked the Liberal Party’s fealty to Britain – despite Sir Robert Menzies having inaugurated the “Asia pivot” when Mr Keating was still in short pants.
Machiavelli for thee but not for me
A closer reading of the Keating speech reveals the flaws we’ve come to expect from the Bankstown boy-turned Talleyrand. This, for example, is what happens when an autodidact wanders into a conference without Don Watson: “I think it is true to say the US remains the most ideological major society on earth.” Translation: Americans still believe in freedom. He continues: “On the other hand, China’s historical view is not rooted in ideological aspiration, universal or otherwise.” On the contrary: China’s worldview certainly is rooted. For 70 years Chinese communists have acted pursuant to a colonising and depraved ideology. Entirely absent from Mr Keating’s remarks is any moral architecture to international affairs in the age of China’s rise. That, to him, is a feature rather than a bug because the true theme of his speech is that China now has a right to exercise ruthless realpolitic but the rest of the world no longer does. America and the democracies have no objectively certain moral standing above a tyrannical rogue state that kills its own citizens.
Damning the President with high praise
Many who read reports of his speech were probably surprised by Mr Keating’s high praise for Donald Trump but the thing is, it wasn’t praise for sagacity but for an imaginary capitulation. The President, you see, has “no appetite for a military skirmish with China.” This symbolises for Mr Keating that the US has given up on Pax Americana and reverted to the Founding Fathers’ isolationist foreign policy. It is not only disingenuous to imply any recent President has contemplated a hot war with China, it is fatuous to claim Trump’s triangulation of anti-Russian and war-mongering zealots in the Democratic Party and State Department represents the end of any global order. Isolationism was put aside for Wilsonian idealism earlier in the twentieth century, by anti-communist hawks and then neo-cons in the later century and Bushian fin de siècle.
The point is US foreign policy evolves to meet challenges and many of these will continue to be what Donald Rumsfeld called “unknown unknowns.” Sinophiles should put their pom-poms away in the same box as the one containing those old VHS tapes of Japan-ascending classics, Black Rain and Rising Sun. One of the biggest unknown unknowns is which party wins the White House (and why) in the course of the next 1oo years. Which brings us to the most contemptible cowardice in Mr Keating’s vision. “And let’s not get too starry-eyed about so-called democracies,” he says. “God help us if we are limited or slated to deal only with democracies.” No, Mr Keating. God help us if we are doomed to deal only with police states like China. On that subject, David Crowe notes that “Mr Keating made no reference to Xinjiang or Hong Kong in his speech.” A wannabe hyperpower whose spokesmen are this amoral doesn’t have an uncomplicatedly bright future.
Is the Attorney-General’s department stuffed with left-wingers?
Xi pulling strings?
HK creating a problem for Xi.
PK not as smart as the average bear.
Someone has to pay for that clock collection.
Shouldn’t this former PM have stated at the outset of the speech that he is being paid by an arm of the Chinese regime? Then people would judge his haw hwing is context of a possibility of a massive conflict of interest.
The words gallows , rope ,noose drop ,come to mind ,that what we used to do to traitors , hang a few ,the rest will get the message,to think this grub led the workers party after he stabbed Hawke in the back in good socialist fashion ,then actually beat the gangrene socialist Hewson who had infiltrated the left wing liberals to lose the election to his alp comrades .
He leased his daughter to Epstein and sold his soul to the Chicoms.
What an awful human being he is.
Dear Lee, a considerable number of the AG dept are lefty lawyers, after all they have mostly been graduates of our “ institutions of higher learning” since the early 1970s. Therefore entirely imbued with the great comrade EGWhitlam’s ethics. As an ex aps incumbent over largely the last five decades, I can assure you that most of what passes for legal officers in any department in the feds are generally lefty twats
You have to admit that the Chinese are very adept at picking their patsies.
Great post.
The challenge for democracy is to protect its virtues and , well, capitalise them. I think this is the path Trump is trying to tread. The last thing we need is a Universal totalitarian State. Competition is a good thing.
The stench of appeasement is with this one!
How is all that going by the way? Have they charged Andrew Cooper yet? Have they sacked anyone?
Or has the Attorney General just abdicated all responsibility and left it to the bureaucrats to run amok? Just like they are at the ABC.
Seriously, how can you possibly order Tony Abbott to register as a foreign agent and let Keating’s treachery pass?
Would like to be Governor of Australia or Hong Kong or do you just want more clocks?
Seriously, how can you possibly order Tony Abbott to register as a foreign agent and let Keating’s treachery pass?
I would expect that Keating has registered his employment by a Chinese entity.
But it would be nice to hqave it confirmed.
Over to you, Christian Porter.