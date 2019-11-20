Roundup 20 November

Major unrest in Iran over doubling of petrol prices. The Revolutionary Guard rises to the occasion and there are reports of 200 deaths and many hundreds of arrests. This movement is spreading, see the riots in Chile and the Yellow Jackets in France celebrating their anniversary.

Trouble in Wind Energy Paradise. Germany was a leader in the green energy transition that resulted in the trifecta of failure – higher prices, reduced security and next to no impact on emissions. Now Germany is a leader in the collapse of the wind industry.

The manufacturers of turbines and solar panels are dropping like flies, as subsidies are rolled back across Europe. The wind and solar ‘industries’ that gave birth to green jobs simply can’t survive without massive and endless subsidies. The wind back in subsidies across Europe has all but destroyed the wind industry: in Germany this year a trifling 35 onshore wind turbines have been erected, so far. Danish turbine maker, Vestas was recently forced to axe 600 of its groovy ‘green’ jobs. Its rival Siemens Gamesa, sacked 600 workers in its Danish operations. Spreading like a contagion, the demise of turbine manufacturers across Europe has taken hold in Germany, with Enercon lining up to sack 3,000 of its workers.

The Africans are revolting. They tell the warmies in the west to get stuffed, or words to that effect. No Apologies: African Leaders Say Their Need For Coal And Oil Outweighs Climate Concerns.

A handful of protesters on the ground floor of the cavernous Cape Town International Convention Centre spread fake oil on the ground and chanted, demanding an end to fossil fuels. Two floors above, the hundreds of delegates at Africa Oil Week were largely unaware – and mostly unmoved – by the display.

Extinction Rebellion calls African Oil Leaders “Climate Criminals.”



Carbon taxes and grand larceny. The Other Side of Climate & the Interpol guide to carbon trading crime. “Carbon trading has become a huge business based on the absence of delivery of an invisible substance to no one.” Features a short video recorded by Jo Nova many years ago blowing the whistle on Big Money players in the climate wars and the sums of money in play. The figures are out of date but you get the picture!

Jo Nova on the bullying of climate scientists who do not conform to the alarmist paradigm. A collection of posts.

Another dream about unreliable energy goes pear-shaped. Georgetown, where the green energy dream turned into a nightmare. Al Gore might be happy to encourage towns like Georgetown to go renewable but the people of the town pay the inflated green electricity bills.

Bjorn Lomborg: Climate activists are focused on the wrong solutions. As it is becoming obvious that political responses to global warming such as the Paris treaty are not working, environmentalists are urging us to consider the climate impact of our personal actions. But what is the point?

The Paris treaty cannot do much — just like the Rio and Kyoto pacts mostly failed before it — because this approach requires rich countries to promise future economic hardship to achieve very little.

What is more, the mania to replace reliable energy sources with ‘renewable’ energy is already a fiasco wrapped up in a scam, but the full impact of policies that cripple industry while pouring public money into rent-seeker’s pockets will become even more apparent when today’s wind farms need decommissioning.

The Bushfire Industrial Complex.

Bushfire fighting in Australia has become horrendously expensive. Unbelievable sums are spent on aircraft, and to a large extent this is wasted. Water bombing is futile against a crown fire in eucalypt forest; you might just as well shovel $100 notes out of the plane. If no more than the sums spent hiring aircraft from overseas was saved, it could be channelled into re-creating the permanent force of land management staff who once occupied the nation’s forest districts and were responsible for the fuel-reduction burning programs.

Jennifer Marohasy’s Top Ten Hits on the Bureau of Meteorology

Much of Dr Jennifer Marohasy’s research over the past decade has been on Bureau of Meteorology practice of homogenizing raw data to produce different temperature figures. Her concerns raised are not with the concept of homogenisation per se, but rather with the non-transparent and non-repeatable way it is done.

Australian Taxpayers Alliance. Get-Up uses bushfires for their own grubby ends.

It’s sickening that a lobby group which has received over $500,000 in foreign funding from opaque sources for their political campaigns, is shamelessly using tragic bushfires as an excuse to ask for even more money.” said Satya Marar, ATA Director of Policy.

Government throws money at farmers hoping drought will go away.

The Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance, the nation’s largest grassroots advocacy group representing taxpayers, today called for an investigation into corruption within the Murray Darling Basin Authority and condemned the Morrison government for spending $1billion in taxpayer dollars to subsidise farmers without addressing the actual causes of the drought.