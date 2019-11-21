A Prime Minister called Amber or Dakota can’t be far off

Paul Collits’ No Country For Old Men (new at Quadrant) is an interesting companion-piece to this site’s currently controversial David Leyonhjelm assault on elderly “parasites.”
You know you are getting old when your country’s Treasurer is called “Josh” and a senator who goes by “Cory” is retiring.
Collits goes on to discuss the implications of unemployment and under-employment for the post-50s.
Josh and Cory are captive to MSM ‘JFK’ ‘Kev 07’ fixation.
Cory didn’t seemingly understand politics.
Is Josh saying all this or is some ‘smart’ staffer?
Josh and ScoMo need to get ‘real world’ staff.
I believe older Australians are getting tired of Canberra and state politicians who don’t know the real world.
I believe bush fires and the drought are political failures. No proper water conservation or bush care.
The millennials seems to blame the boomers for everything, but us boomers can certainly blame the millennials (in large part) for the declining state of our environment and lifestyle.
And I don’t care what the future name of our PM is, as long as they are more like Thatcher than Gillard (or Turnbull, another blouse).
If you’re a white male over 50 it’s almost impossible to get a job, unless it’s truck driving. Due to some unfortunate circumstances I found myself looking for work at 57, I applied for at least 50 jobs in areas that I had experience and qualifications in (in several different fields), could not even get a return email much less an interview. I was previously a member of vicpol, I applied for a position at Albury Airport as a security officer, didn’t even get a reply.
So like many in my situation I started a business and now work flat out doing it. I don’t really like it but there are few options.
