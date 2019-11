The speaker, by the way, is Art Laffer, the creator of the Laffer Curve from whom you can also learn about Say’s Law. About five minutes will get you all you need, although the best part may be at the 4:00 minute mark when the crowd starts shouting, Free speech! Free Speech!” Ignorant and stupid doesn’t cover anything like it. Terrifying if anything. Also very loud.

Picked up from Steve Hayward on Powerline.